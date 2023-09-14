5 best places to land on Vondel in Warzone 2

Vondel is the most recent map added to Warzone 2 at the start of Season 4. The map is based in the European country of the Netherlands. It is a historic district within a large metropolis built on a vast river network, far from the current areas of operation (AOs) of Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. Knowing which point of interest (POI) to land on is critical if you wish to defeat other players here.

Each player will have a different preference, so this guide will go through some of the best places for you to land for an optimal gameplay experience.

5 best Vondel landing spots in Warzone 2 for wins

1) Stadium

Stadium in Vondel (Image via Activision)

The Stadium's symmetrical location on the map provides broad spaces for early fights, making it a popular destination for thrill seekers. Furthermore, the nearby towering windmill is an excellent vantage point for strategic gaming in Warzone 2.

Stadium is brimming with loot, with so many supply boxes and goodies on the floor that you'll be able to put together a weapon in no time.

2) City Hall

City Hall in Vondel (Image via Activision)

The City Hall of Vondel is yet another fascinating location in Warzone 2. This is a close-quarters region, which is useful if you are prepared to hit the ground running and take out enemies swiftly if they are in close quarters.

Given that the Town Hall has many windows, if fighting conditions become too severe, jumping and sprinting while you reload is an option in this Warzone 2 map. However, keep in mind that those outside the windows can see you when you're inside, so make wise decisions and inspect any crates nearby.

3) Castle

Castle in Vondel (Image via Activision)

The Castle is a great site to land in, but it is also one of the most populated. Located in a distant corner of Vondel's map, the castle features bedrooms, living spaces, chambers, numerous passageways, and even a water section that could serve as a suitable escape route.

The Castle region also features a fairly nice chapel where players can acquire some useful rewards and also walk underground to rapidly escape into some of the map's city areas in Warzone 2. Helpful items can be found in both the main structure and the church.

4) University

University in Vondel (Image via Activision)

Warzone 2's University town is another popular landing location because it not only has three levels but also has a number of stores and a central courtyard for fighting in. Gamers will have to navigate numerous staircases as they move from floor to floor.

While this site may not be as small as City Hall, it can be a tense spot in the initial few minutes of landing as players scurry to find effective weaponry.

5) Mall

Mall in Vondel (Image via Activision)

The Mall is a two-story building that can be found near the water fountain. There are stores inside the building that players can pillage, including a particularly amazing bookshop.

This landing spot offers a wide area that is perfect for close encounters and extensive looting. Its vast surroundings bring countless opportunities to strategic players, making the site one of the map's most visited locations.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.