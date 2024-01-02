Horsemen War Ultra Skin bundle in Warzone and MW3 - Price, what's included, and more

The Horsemen War Ultra bundle is now available in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) as part of the Season 1 content. This visually appealing bundle can be purchased via the in-game store of either title. The attractive elements include a fiery red operator skin for the Swagger operator and a beautifully designed weapon blueprint for the BAS-B battle rifle.

This article will provide an overview of the Horsemen War Ultra bundle, covering its price, included items, and more in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

What is the price of the Horsemen War Ultra Skin bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The Horsemen War Ultra Skin bundle in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) comes with a price tag of 2400 CP (Call of Duty Points), equivalent to roughly $20. Upon purchase, all the included items will be available and accessible in both titles.

To purchase the bundle, launch any title, head to the in-game store, and check the Featured section. After finding the bundle, select and purchase it. However, to make the transaction, you must have the required number of COD Points. If you are short on in-game currency, visit platform-specific stores such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, or the Microsoft Store to purchase the required amount.

Following are the real-currency values for COD Points:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

What's included in the Horsemen War Ultra Skin bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The Horsemen War Ultra Skin bundle features an operator skin with an added finishing move, one weapon blueprint with Bloodfire Tracers and Dismemberment, one emblem, one calling card, a charm, a loading screen, and a large decal.

The complete breakdown of the items are listed below:

War Horse Swagger Operator Skin

Swagger Operator Skin Demonic Call BAS-B Weapon Blueprint

BAS-B Weapon Blueprint Fiery Resolve Emblem

Emblem Aftermath Calling Card

Calling Card Heat Of Battle Charm

Charm Hell's Horse Large Decal

Large Decal Cavalry Line Loading Screen

Loading Screen Mag Out Finishing Move

WZ and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 1 is currently live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news and updates surrounding the game.