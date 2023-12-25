Echo Endo: Ecstatic Entropy Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and MW3 - Price, what's included, and more

The Echo Endo: Ecstatic Entropy Mastercraft bundle is now available in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). Players can conveniently purchase it through either title's in-game store. The bundle includes various unique items, including vivid and beautifully designed weapon camos and operator skin, resulting in a visually appealing collection. Although it comes with a higher price tag, the quality and exclusivity of the included items justify the cost.

This article will provide an overview of the Echo Endo: Ecstatic Entropy Mastercraft bundle, covering its price, included items, and more in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

What is the price of the Echo Endo: Ecstatic Entropy Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The Echo Endo: Ecstatic Entropy Mastercraft bundle in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 comes with a price tag of 2800 CP (Call of Duty Points), equivalent to approximately $25. Upon purchase, all items within it become accessible in both titles.

To make the purchase, ensure you have the necessary amount of in-game currency. In case you are short of COD Points, you can easily visit platform-specific stores like Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, or the Microsoft Store and purchase the required amount.

The real-currency values for COD Points are as follows:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

Once you have acquired the necessary amount, launch either title and navigate to the in-game store's Featured section. There, locate the Echo Endo bundle and proceed with the purchase.

What's included in the Echo Endo: Ecstatic Entropy Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The bundle comes with three weapon blueprints with VwV Tracers and the Kawaii Endo Dismemberment Death Effect, a beautiful operator skin for the Jet operator, one emblem, one calling card, and a large decal.

The complete breakdown of the items is mentioned below:

Cyber Cat Jet Operator Skin

Jet Operator Skin Sweet Siren WSP Swarm Weapon Blueprint, including the WSP Akimbo Brace Stock Aftermarket Part

WSP Swarm Weapon Blueprint, including the WSP Akimbo Brace Stock Aftermarket Part Menace Beat MCW Weapon Blueprint

MCW Weapon Blueprint Sheer Lunacy Holger 26 Weapon Blueprint

Holger 26 Weapon Blueprint Suns Out Tongues Out Emblem

Emblem DJ Time Calling Card

Calling Card Manik Large Decal

WZ and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 1 is currently live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news and updates surrounding the game.