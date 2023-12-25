Echo Endo: Ecstatic Entropy Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and MW3 - Price, what's included, and more

The Echo Endo: Ecstatic Entropy Mastercraft bundle is now available in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). Players can conveniently purchase it through either title's in-game store. The bundle includes various unique items, including vivid and beautifully designed weapon camos and operator skin, resulting in a visually appealing collection. Although it comes with a higher price tag, the quality and exclusivity of the included items justify the cost.
This article will provide an overview of the Echo Endo: Ecstatic Entropy Mastercraft bundle, covering its price, included items, and more in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).
What is the price of the Echo Endo: Ecstatic Entropy Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and MW3?
The Echo Endo: Ecstatic Entropy Mastercraft bundle in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 comes with a price tag of 2800 CP (Call of Duty Points), equivalent to approximately $25. Upon purchase, all items within it become accessible in both titles.
To make the purchase, ensure you have the necessary amount of in-game currency. In case you are short of COD Points, you can easily visit platform-specific stores like Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, or the Microsoft Store and purchase the required amount.
The real-currency values for COD Points are as follows:
- 200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79
- 500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31
- 1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50
- 2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79
- 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99
- 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99
- 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99
- 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99
Once you have acquired the necessary amount, launch either title and navigate to the in-game store's Featured section. There, locate the Echo Endo bundle and proceed with the purchase.
What's included in the Echo Endo: Ecstatic Entropy Mastercraft bundle in Warzone and MW3?
The bundle comes with three weapon blueprints with VwV Tracers and the Kawaii Endo Dismemberment Death Effect, a beautiful operator skin for the Jet operator, one emblem, one calling card, and a large decal.
The complete breakdown of the items is mentioned below:
- Cyber Cat Jet Operator Skin
- Sweet Siren WSP Swarm Weapon Blueprint, including the WSP Akimbo Brace Stock Aftermarket Part
- Menace Beat MCW Weapon Blueprint
- Sheer Lunacy Holger 26 Weapon Blueprint
- Suns Out Tongues Out Emblem
- DJ Time Calling Card
- Manik Large Decal
WZ and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 1 is currently live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news and updates surrounding the game.