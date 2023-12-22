How to get free Hip Hop Hutch Prime Gaming bundle in Warzone and MW3?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone receive periodic content from the Prime Gaming platform, like the new Hip Hop Hutch bundle. It is a fresh set of skins that includes cosmetics for the Hutch operator and a shiny Sub-Machine Gun weapon blueprint. You can get this entire pack from the official Prime Gaming website and enjoy the rewards in-game almost instantly.

MW3 and Warzone currently feature a massive pool of skins that can either be bought or earned by completing challenges. Most of the new gameplay content arrives with seasonal updates and limited-time events like the ongoing Christmas event. The Hip Hop Hutch pack is a great free reward to expand your cosmetics collection without paying any extra price.

This article will highlight the new Prime Gaming bundle in Warzone and MW3.

How to claim new Hip Hop Hutch Bundle in Warzone and MW3?

Hip Hop Hutch bundle (Image via Prime Gaming)

You can use the set of instructions below to quickly claim the Hip Hop Hutch bundle in the battle royale and multiplayer.

Launch your preferred web browser and visit the official Prime Gaming website.

Once the page loads, you need to log in with your account credentials.

After logging in, you need to scroll down a little, find the “Hip Hop Hutch Warzone” tile, and click on it.

You will be taken to a new page where you have to click on “Get in-game content” to claim the entire pack.

You can now close this window and rest easy while Activision adds this new pack to your account.

Once it is added, you can find all the items in your inventory and use them in online lobbies.

It is important to note that you need to have an active Amazon Prime subscription to be able to use Prime Gaming. Moreover, the platform is unavailable in some regions, so it is best to check if you can access it before buying the premium service. The pack might take some time to be added to your account as it is not being provided by Activision directly.

However, Prime Gaming is an amazing tool to have as it brings new gameplay content throughout the year for a list of games, including Call of Duty titles.

What items are included in the Hip Hop Hutch bundle?

Items included in the bundle (Image via Prime Gaming)

Here is a list of all the items that you can get your hands on if you claim the new Prime Gaming bundle.

"Big Steppa" Hutch Operator Skin

"Represent" ISO 45 Weapon Blueprint

"Beat Drop" Finishing Move

"Mint Ride" Vehicle Skin

"Hutch Forever" Weapon Charm

"East Coast Love" Sticker

"Check Your Six" Loading Screen

You can also go to the “Store” tab in the game and look through your owned bundles to find the entire pack. From there, you can choose to equip the items you want in your final loadout.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty: Warzone and MW3 updates.