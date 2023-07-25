Call of Duty
Warzone 2 players are "now crying" as the expensive Rat Pack bundle becomes free with Prime Gaming

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Jul 25, 2023 01:33 IST
Fan reactions regarding the recent inclusion of the Rat Pack bundle for free in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has reintroduced the fascinating Rat Pack bundle, currently available for free through Prime Gaming, allowing gamers to grab it through the portal. Although it was initially offered as an expensive option, its inclusion in Prime Gaming's new free bundle during Season 4 Reloaded has left several players disheartened and mocked by the unexpected gap in value.

This article explores players' reactions to Warzone 2's recent free inclusion of the Rat Pack bundle. Those who previously acquired the package are caught in a dilemma, stuck between regret and the idea of letting it go.

Players have expressed dismay on Reddit and other platforms due to the significant cost factor of the once-expensive bundle now available for free.

Free Rat Pack bundle via Prime Gaming sparks outrage among Warzone 2 community

The decision by the developers of Warzone 2 to make the formerly pricey Rat Pack bundle available for free through Prime Gaming has elicited a mixed reaction from players. Those who purchased it for 2400 CoD points (equivalent to $19.99 in real-currency value) during Season 3 appear disappointed and upset.

On the other hand, others find humor and pleasure in acquiring the bundle for free. This disparity in emotions has sparked an influx of expressions on various social media platforms, where Warzone 2 gamers have shared their thoughts on the situation.

One Reddit user named "u/TheRealPdGaming" posted a pic of the Rat Pack bundle from the Prime Gaming portal with the caption:

"The infamous Rat Pack bundle is available for FREE if you have amazon prime."
The infamous Rat Pack bundle is available for FREE if you have amazon prime by u/TheRealPdGaming in ModernWarfareII

Soon, others jumped into the comment section to express their reactions Among them, a user named ThunderTRP humorously stated:

"Haha all the rats who actually bought it now crying".

The comment didn't receive any hate, and some who previously bought it responded, saying they had no regrets. Meanwhile, others agreed that they purchased the bundle and are now sad.

Comment by u/ThunderTRP from discussion The infamous Rat Pack bundle is available for FREE if you have amazon prime in ModernWarfareII
Comment by u/BeThatSimpleMan from discussion The infamous Rat Pack bundle is available for FREE if you have amazon prime in ModernWarfareII

One user said that they bought it, but there was no point in crying over spilled milk. However, another responded with a humorous remark about letting the spilled milk rest long enough for it to turn into cheese.

User reactions (Image via Reddit)
User reactions (Image via Reddit)

Another user replied sarcastically that he is not screaming internally, meaning he is dissatisfied or upset with the circumstance.

Comment by u/childofsolace from discussion The infamous Rat Pack bundle is available for FREE if you have amazon prime in ModernWarfareII

A user, TheLankySoldier, joked that the game would soon have a "big rat problem," identifying himself as one of those "rats." He playfully emphasized the virtue of patience in this situation, expressing delight with not spending anything on the game.

Comment by u/TheLankySoldier from discussion The infamous Rat Pack bundle is available for FREE if you have amazon prime in ModernWarfareII

The varying responses suggest that the community has divided sentiments regarding the recent free inclusion of the Rat Pack bundle through Prime Gaming. This change has prompted active interaction among gamers on social media, creating a hot issue for debate where mocking, joy, and even despair are openly expressed.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
