Whisker Tango bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2: Price, what's included, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2's mid-season Reloaded update went live on July 12, 2023. Despite being a significant patch, it failed to captivate fans due to several issues and glitches. For many PC players, the games became unplayable because of this update. However, it came with new content, adjustments, and features that made both titles exciting and balanced.

However, MW2 and WZ2 are yet to see more additions in this patch. For instance, the Whisker Tando bundle will be released soon and is going to include two new Operators that combine cuteness with lethality. This article will provide all the necessary details regarding this collection.

What is the price of the Whisker Tango bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2?

The Whisker Tango bundle will appeal to cat lovers in particular, making it a perfect "purrfect" purchase. The collection will have a hefty price tag of 2,400 COD Points, which is equival to $19.99 in real-currency value. Once it arrives, you can acquire it via the in-game store inside either Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2. However, you will need the required amount of in-game currency.

To buy COD Points, you will have to visit the platform-specific stores, which include Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, and Microsoft Store. From any of these options, purchase the needed amount of that currency. Your newly purchased COD Points will be visible and accessible in both titles.

Though this Reloaded update has drawn criticism, it also contained a wealth of intriguing bundles. The Boys' crossover items should be the most significant in this regard. One of them is now accessible, but two more will be released on July 16 and July 20, respectively.

What's included in the Whisker Tango bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2?

The Whisker Tango bundle is expensive, but its 13 unique and precious items will make it well worth spending that money. When either of its Operators is equipped, you will get an advantage in Call of Duty's DMZ mode.

The character skins in this bundle will come with a free self-revive and an additional Operator slot exclusively in DMZ. That will make this bundle more appealing to the community.

The complete breakdown of the items is listed below:

Sgt. Pspsps Operator skin

Sgt. Sprinkles Operator skin

“ Cat Scratch ” Assault Rifle weapon blueprint

” Assault Rifle weapon blueprint “ Pouncer ” SMG weapon blueprint

” SMG weapon blueprint New Vehicle Skin

Fishbone Weapon Charm

Vinyl

Five Stickers

Emblem

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/Season04-Reloa…



🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements

🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel

🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2's Season 4 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.