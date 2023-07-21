Warzone 2 and MW2 are set to receive the brand new Rat Pack bundle commemorating the World Series of Warzone (WSOW) via Prime Gaming. Activision-Blizzard has taken a great step by making this entire bundle free for both games, allowing players to claim it through the Prime Gaming portal. With WSoW running its course in full swing, players worldwide are strapping in to prove their mettle on the battlefield of Call of Duty.

Competition is tough as the best of the best are grinding through the game to make it to the top. Here are a few steps players must follow to redeem the WSOW Rat Pack bundle for free through Prime Gaming.

How to obtain Prime Gaming Rat Pack bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2

Prime Gaming is offering a limited-time promotion for all Warzone and MW2 enthusiasts. Players can visit the official webpage of Prime Gaming and redeem the WSOW Rat Pack bundle for free in their respective CoD accounts. It is, however, essential that players have an active Amazon Prime membership to redeem this freebie.

Cheesin' Vel 46 SMG Blueprint (Image via Activision)

Here are the steps required to claim this goodie:

Visit the Prime Gaming official webpage Locate the Rat Pack Bundle tile within the webpage and proceed Click on the 'Get in-game content' prompt to get redirected to the CoD Login page After connecting both Amazon Prime with the player's CoD account, the Rat Pack bundle will be redeemed.

After completing the following, the Rat Pack Bundle will be reflected in the player's Warzone and MW2 accounts. It is essential to note this bundle will be available for free only till August 24, 2023.

Fans are ecstatic about this promotional offer, for it not only provides them with a cosmetic for an operator but also a whole bundle featuring the following items:

Cheesy - Reyes Operator Skin Spicy Meatballs - Raal MG LMG Weapon Blueprint Cheesin' - Vel 46 SMG Weapon Blueprint You're a Rat - Sticker Fit for a Ghost - Calling Card Rat Pack - Loading Screen Gotcha - Emblem Double XP: 1 hour Double Weapon XP: 1 Hour

The highlight of this bundle definitely is the operator skin for Reyes as well as two Blueprints for Raal MG LMG and the Vel 46 SMG for MW2 and Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 and MW2 have been gaining much traction across the gaming community. Their recent collaboration with popular TV series, The Boys, is one of the biggest crossovers across the gaming universe. Fans are thrilled at this influx of content throughout Season 4 Reloaded and definitely have their hopes up as Season 5 is right around the corner.

For more news for Warzone 2 and MW2, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.