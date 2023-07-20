How to play as Black Noir in Warzone 2 and MW2

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players have something to rejoice about as the developers at Activision introduce the popular TV show, The Boys as their mega-crossover into the game. Building upon the show's success, this collaboration not only sparks the interest of all veteran CoD gamers but a whole new fanbase of the show, who might dabble into MW2 or Warzone 2 to experience this mega event.

The game's player base will be introduced to Black Noir, the stealthy, silent antagonist of the series, on July 20. Posing as the anti-villain, Black Noir has a huge fanbase for his stance in the series, leaving players hyped as his bundle is released into the game.

What time does the Black Noir bundle come out in Warzone 2 and MW2?

The Black Noir bundle from The Boys is curated to be released on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Speculations can be made that a minor patch will be rolled out to accommodate its release for both games. The general time frame for updates in Warzone 2 and MW2 is usually 6 pm CEST / 5 pm BST / 12 pm EDT / 9 am PDT. However, nothing official confirmation has been made by Activision.

How to unlock Black Noir in Warzone 2 and MW2

Black Noir will be available in both CoD titles as an Operator bundle in the store and is confirmed to be priced at 2400 CoD Points, much like the Starlight and Homelander Bundles.

The Black Noir Bundle will not only feature the anti-hero's character cosmetics but also carry the following in-game cosmetics and items:

Unspoken Word ” Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint

” Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint “ Quiet Rage ” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint “ Noir’s Blades ” Melee Weapon Blueprint

” Melee Weapon Blueprint “ Shhh ” Finishing Move

” Finishing Move Weapon Charm

Loading Screen

Weapon Sticker

Emblem

The entire bundle reflects the character's trait of being a silent and deadly assassin within the series' lore. Noir's super strength and heightened senses are matched only by his proficiency in martial arts. With the cleverly phrased bundle attachments, Black Noir receives a great representation of himself within CoD.

Call of Duty's crossover with The Boys is undoubtedly among the most unexpected yet popular crossovers. Players are thrilled at such well-put designs for each Operator bundle and various other cosmetics added to the bundle.

Each little addition represents a piece of the character, allowing players to be even more connected to these heroes as they suit up with these bundles within the game.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty news and guides.