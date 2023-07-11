The Boys Starlight bundle in MW 2 and Warzone 2: Price, what's Included, and more

The Boys collaboration will be the major crossover event for MW2 and Warzone 2. Following the footsteps of past crossovers, the developers have wisely picked the acclaimed TV series The Boys to further pique the community's interest. This collab will bring three show-based exclusive character-themed bundles, with the Starlight bundle standing out. Expectations are high as this crossover seeks to heighten enthusiasm and excitement to new heights.

Starlight, a character from the TV show The Boys, represents the principles of idealism and honesty. She possesses incredible abilities, like flight, and the power to emit dazzling lights from her hands. Starlight also advocates that superheroes may improve the world if their talents are utilized for good. Her unwavering belief in the transformative power of superhuman abilities underlines her character's purity and unflinching desire to positively impact society.

The following article will provide all the required information regarding The Boys Starlight bundle in MW 2 and Warzone 2.

When will The Boys Starlight Bundle be available in MW 2 and Warzone 2?

Call of Duty News @WarzoneCenter Call of Duty × The Boys collaboration operator bundle release dates:



- Starlight: July 12

- Homelander: July 16

- Black Noir: July 20 Call of Duty × The Boys collaboration operator bundle release dates:- Starlight: July 12- Homelander: July 16- Black Noir: July 20 https://t.co/bRGvZs289s

Activision will release the first of the three The Boys bundles on July 12, 2023. The Starlight bundle will be a unique one and will feature Starlight — the ever-burning bright doer of good — as an Operator, and will include three Tracer Weapon blueprints, a weapon charm, a loading screen, a weapon sticker, and an emblem.

This bundle will likely please lovers of both the game and the TV show. The design is excellent, and the anticipation for the bundle is already high. While the price may be high, the community will undoubtedly find it worthwhile.

What is the price of The Boys Starlight bundle?

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/Season04-Reloa…



🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements

🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel

🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

Additional 6v6 MP map It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusionAdditional 6v6 MP map It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 👉 bit.ly/Season04-Reloa…🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion📍 Additional 6v6 MP map https://t.co/wRxViYczuZ

The Boys Starlight bundle in MW2 and Warzone 2 will be available for 2400 CoD Points, equivalent to $19.99 in real-currency value. You can buy the bundle via the in-game store, and you must have the required amount of in-game currency in your account.

If you don't have enough CoD points, you must buy it from the platform's shop, which includes Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, and Microsoft Store. After the purchase, your CoD Points will be shown and accessible in the game, allowing you to continue purchasing the Starlight bundle.

What will be included in The Boys Starlight bundle?

The Boys Starlight bundle includes some interesting cosmetics and a cool finishing move. There will be a total of eight specially designed items that will attract the fanbase. The complete breakdown of the items is mentioned below:

" The ever-burning bright doer of good " Starlight Operator

" Starlight Operator “ Des Moines Defender ” Assault Riffle Weapon Blueprint

” Assault Riffle Weapon Blueprint Pro-Tuned “ World Saver ” SMG Weapon Blueprint

” SMG Weapon Blueprint “ Blinding Light ” Sidearm Weapon Blueprint

” Sidearm Weapon Blueprint “ Necessary Evil ” Finishing Move

” Finishing Move Weapon Charm

Loading Screen

Weapon Sticker

Emblem

That is everything players need to know about the upcoming The Boys Starlight bundle in Call of Duty: MW 2 and Warzone 2.

Poll : 0 votes