5 best locations to find massive loot in Warzone Plunder

In Warzone Plunder, the primary goal is to collect one million in cash. With limited time in hand, players must work hard and fast to acquire the cash and earn points. In this mode, gamers have unlimited respawns with access to their favorite load-outs. This makes Warzone Plunder even more fun and spices things up quite a bit.

Naturally, players will be looking to find massive loot in Warzone Plunder. To that end, this guide will detail five of the best locations where squads can drop and loot.

Hadiqa Farms, Old Town, and more of the best locations in Warzone Plunder to find massive loot

With the addition of Urzikstan from Modern Warfare 3 into Warzone, Plunder will see chaos unraveling as squads uncover the best loot locations. Intending to collect a million in cash, the competition between squads is going to be over the roof.

Below, a list of five different points of interest will be listed, perfect for dominating your games in Warzone Plunder.

1) Orlov Military Base

Orlov Military Base (Image via Activision)

Located northeast, the Orlov Military Base features some of the best loot in the entire map of Urzikstan. As expected from a kitted military base, this POI features layers of warehouses where players can find top-tier loot.

Orlov Military Base is quite isolated from other POIs, making it an ideal drop location for teams to engage in undisturbed team fights. Contesting teams will have access to more than enough high-rarity loot to help them dismantle the opposition.

2) Zaravan City

Zaravan City (Image via Activision)

Bordering Zaravan Suburbs, Zaravan City is one of the best spots for loot in Warzone's Urzikstan. It is a highly contested POI for the game's Battle Royale mode and, without a doubt, will host some of the toughest competition in Warzone Plunder.

Zaravan City has an urban environment, and players will find loot stashed throughout buildings across different floors. While these places host great loot, they also happen to be great camping hotspots.

Players should have their guns ready to shoot any enemy on sight when canvassing through the streets and buildings of Zaravan City.

3) Old Town

Old Town (Image via Activision)

Located at the center of Urzikstan, Old Town deceptively has quite a bit of good loot in store compared to its neighboring POIs. However, being in the center of the map, Old Town remains quite undisturbed, unlike places such as Zaravan City or even Urzikstan Cargo.

If you seek a location that is slightly less explosive and not as chaotic as the aforementioned POIs, Old Town is the place to hit up during Warzone Plunder. Loot will be scattered across this densely packed town, and players must split up and work quite a bit to find something worth scavenging.

Furthermore, being at the center of the map, players can quickly load up with the best loot and move forward to contest other squads nearby.

4) Levin Resort

Levin Resort (Image via Activision)

Levin Resort is a fantastic drop location for Warzone Plunder. It is located on the northwest corner of the map, mirroring Orlov Military Base. It is a dense POI, providing players with layers of defense after successful infiltration.

Great loot can be found throughout the location, and players can also remain relatively safe. Unlike Orlov Military Base, confrontation is not as easy in Levin Resort. Players can easily choose to disengage and make themselves scarce in most encounters.

5) Hadiqa Farms

Hadiqa Farms (Image via Activision)

Isolated and unpopular, Hadiqa farms are quite a controversial pick for this list. The POI remains seemingly empty in most battle royale encounters, and we expect it to remain the same during Plunder matches.

That being said, it does host quite great loot. However, featuring such a huge area, finding great loot could sometimes be quite a challenge. However, if you want to stay away from the constant humdrum and the never-ending waves of squads, this would be the ideal place for your Warzone Plunder matches.

For more Warzone news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.