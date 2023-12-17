Best RAM 7 loadout in Warzone Season 1: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The OG RAM 7 from Call of Duty: Warzone 1 has been reintroduced with the launch of the first season of Warzone (MW3 integration). Veterans of the game are overjoyed to get their hands on this prized piece of weaponry after ages. The RAM 7 has quickly risen to meta in the game. While nostalgia plays a big role in that, the weapon also deserves due credit because of its extremely potent damage statistics.

With this article, players will have access to the best attachments they can pair up with their RAM 7, making them a force to be reckoned with in the battlegrounds of WZ.

Best RAM 7 loadout attachments in Warzone Season 1

Best attachments for the RAM-7 in WZ (Image via Activision and YouTube/@TCaptainX)

The RAM 7 features an extremely high fire rate, making it an ideal weapon for mid-range combat. It can shred through armor and tear down enemies with minimal effort, provided you have control over its erratic recoil.

The goal of this loadout is to minimize the weapon's aggressive kickback and tune it down to a manageable state without giving up on the damage output and mobility it offers. Here is the list of attachments you can use to tune your weapon for better performance in Warzone:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: XRK Coremark 40 Heavy Barrel

XRK Coremark 40 Heavy Barrel Underbarrel : BRUEN Heavy Support Grip

: BRUEN Heavy Support Grip Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Magazine: 60 Round Drum Magazine

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor is the preferred muzzle for this build. This will keep you off the enemy's radar, and the suppressor also adds quite a bit of range to your weapon while simultaneously reducing its recoil.

The XRK Coremark 40 Heavy Barrel also adds substantial range to your weapon, making it effective for the long-range engagements that are a common occurrence in WZ. Furthermore, it kicks down the gun's recoil by quite a few notches, providing easier handling and control when shooting out full magazines.

To make the handling experience even better, we have the BRUEN Heavy Support Grip. This under-barrel attachment excels in lowering the gun's initial kickback, along with the horizontal recoil of the gun. It comes extremely handy, especially when you have something like a 60 Round Drum Magazine equipped with the gun. This is something we always recommend when playing WZ.

Lastly, we urge you to pick up the Slimline Pro as your optic. But the choice is extremely subjective, feel free to customize your own.

Best RAM 7 class setup and perks in Warzone Season 1

Here are all the required class setup and perks that will help you conquer the battlegrounds of WZ:

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

How to unlock RAM 7 in Warzone

This powerful assault rifle can be unlocked via the BlackCell Battle Pass provided in the Call of Duty title. As you progress through the tiers, complete the Sector A7 to successfully unlock the weapon in your inventory.

Best secondary to RAM 7 in Warzone

The WSP Stinger is a great secondary to pair with the assault rifle. It has extremely powerful stats for close-range combat, making it the ideal weapon you swap to when pushing through closed spaces.

For more Warzone news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.