All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Portal locations

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies feature various gateways to different dimensions and are called Portals. These are unique mechanics that are exclusively available in the zombie mode and cannot be accessed otherwise. It is a great way to travel around the map into different locations without wasting much time, as the entire session lasts only for around 45 minutes, after which the Aether Storm starts expanding.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) has a knack for surprising the player base with encrypted assets. These portals also work in the same way and need a total of 1000 Essence to open the portal. However, you will need to know the exact code (or runes) for the area you want to teleport to while using this quick and easy transportation.

This article will highlight all portal locations in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Where are all the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies portals located?

Here is a compilation of all the locations of the portals that can be accessed in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

1) Zaravan City

Zaravan City Modern Warfare 3 Urzikstan (Image via Activision)

You can find the first portal in Zaravan City inside the hotel where the Rook is present. Be careful of the traps lying dormant on your way to the last room in the hallway. The portal will be present beside the bed on the wall.

This location can be quickly found by traveling to the C5 block on the Tac Map.

2) Seaport District

Seaport District Urzikstan (Image via Activision)

This portal can be found inside a train compartment that sits nearest to the ocean. It will appear when you get closer, revealing the rune stones that need to be shot for the portal to activate.

This location is present on the C4 block on the Tac Map

3) Levin Resort

Levin Resort Urzikstan (Image via Activision)

The Levin Resort portal can be found inside the building that has a wall gun equipped. You will need to climb the stairs to the second floor for the portal to appear near the door that leads to the next room.

This portal is located on the C1 block on the Tac Map.

4) Popov Power

Popov Power Modern Warfare 3 Urzikstan (Image via Activision)

The portal in Popov Power can be accessed inside the tunnels of the medium threat zone. The area is controlled by mercenaries, so it is recommended to remain vigilant of surrounding areas and prepare for an ambush.

This area is present on the D1 block on the Tac Map.

5) Popov Power

Popov Power Modern Warfare 3 Urzikstan (Image via Activision)

Another portal can be found near the same location in a warehouse North of the main building. The portal will appear when you reach the connecting bridge near the windows. This area is in the low-threat zone, so it is one of the safer portals.

The warehouse is present in the E1 block on the Tac Map.

6) Orlov Military Base

Orlov Military Base Urzikstan (Image via Activision)

The Orlov Military Base contains two quick portals, one of which can be found toward the boundary of the map. It will appear inside the driveway present around the missile silo on the wall near the electrical wires.

This building is present in the I2 block on the Tac Map.

The second portal in this area can be found inside the base itself. You will need to go to the destroyed building present near the roundabout and go to the washroom located on the top floor. The runes will appear once you get close to the bathroom entrance.

This building can be found in the H2 block on the Tac Map.

7) Hadiqa Farms

Hadiqa Farms Urzikstan (Image via Activision)

This is a risky portal as it is near the medium threat level zone and could place you in a difficult position. Once you enter the blue house, make your way into the kitchen and head toward the fridge. The runes will appear on the wall just before you get to the fridge.

The blue house can be found in the H4 block on the Tac Map.

8) Shahin Manor

Shahin Manor Modern Warfare 3 Urzikstan (Image via Activision)

The Shahin Manor region contains two portals as well. The first one is inside the house on the island to the Southeast. The runes can be spotted once you enter the second floor and go to the room with a French Bulldog painting.

This house is located in the H7 block on the Tac Map.

The second portal is in the H8 block on the Tac Map in the small military base. The runes will appear near the containers present near the Ninja painting.

9) Zaravan Suburbs

Zaravan Suburbs Modern Warfare 3 Urzikstan (Image via Activision)

This is an easy-to-find portal that most players have stumbled across quite often. You need to enter the Gym present in the F8 block on the Tac Map and walk toward the shower room. The runes will appear on the wall at the end of the room.

10) Low Town

Low Town Modern Warfare 3 Urzikstan (Image via Activision)

The Low Town area is quite dangerous if you do not have a powerful loadout. This portal is present inside the straw house near the Hadiqa Farms. Once you enter this temporary shed, the runes will appear on the wall and be ready to use.

This shed is present in the H5 block on the Tac Map.

11) Old Town

Old Town Modern Warfare 3 Urzikstan (Image via Activision)

The next portal, which is one of the most dangerous ones, can be found near the edge of the Red Circle and Low Town. The portal is inside a high-risk area on the wall of a building just on the border or the medium threat zone. You will find a lot of high-tier zombies in this location that can quickly eliminate squads with a single strike.

This building is located in the F5 block on the Tac Map.

