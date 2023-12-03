The Blood Burner is the most sought-after vehicle in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and the most terrifying motorcycle. As with any vehicle, the primary purpose of the Blood Burner is to help players travel across the map. But it is much more than a mere motorcycle. It can tear down hordes of zombies without breaking a sweat and, above all, is one of the most tenacious vehicles in the game.

Despite its pros, however, the Blood Burner is very difficult to locate in the game. However, once found, it can elevate your gameplay to the next level and help you exfiltrate from missions without the timer running out.

That said, this article will help you locate the motorcycle from some of the most common spots where it has been sighted by the community.

How to find the Blood Burner in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Getting hold of the Blood Burner is tricky in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The motorcycle seems to spawn in the most random locations and is hardly ever found at the same spot twice. While there is no ascertained spawn, several players have reported the following locations as the most common ones where the motorcycle has been found parked:

Zaravan City: medium threat Zaravan Suburbs: medium threat Levin Resort: medium threat Old Town (G3 and E4): high threat

The Blood Burner only spawns in medium-threat and high-threat locations. Due to the limited number of spawns, you will be racing against time with other operators to get a hold of the Blood Burner in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

The Blood Burner does not appear on your tac-map unless you are within a 500-meter radius of the motorcycle. With that said, get something like an ATV to help you traverse around the map quickly and scour the aforementioned areas for the motorcycle. Other than those points of interest (POIs), we also recommend that you drive around other medium-threat and high-threat locations across Urzikstan.

Blood Burner motorcycle in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

The Blood Burner is worth the effort you will spend finding it. It demolishes zombies, engulfing all that is in its way. It is equipped with the Aether Pulse ability that can kill any zombie within a fixed radius of the motorcycle by releasing a shockwave. Not only does it make exfiltration easier, but taking down medium and high-threat areas becomes much easier with the Blood Burner.

For more Modern Warfare 3 Zombies news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.