Where is the  Legacy Fortress in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Taking down the Legacy Fortress in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is challenging, to say the least. Unlike traditional strongholds, it features some of the most tenacious high-level Mercenaries present in the game, who can take you down with minimal effort. Although the Legacy Fortress is high on the difficulty list, we guarantee you that the effort that you put into clearing it is worth it in the end.

This article will provide you with a comprehensive guide to locating and subsequently defeating the entirety of the Legacy Fortress in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Legacy fortress location in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Legacy Fortress location in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

The Legacy Fortress is located in the northwest corner of Urzkistan. It can be tracked down west, directly parallel to Popov Power at the coordinate D2.

The Fortress, as the name suggests, is quite hard to miss, considering its tall and endearing structure. This stone-walled castle can be found sitting at the top of a hill, looking over the entire horizon of Urzikstan.

Those seeking to infiltrate and defeat all the enemies in the Legacy Fortress must first get their hands on a special pass to access the same. Read on below to learn how to beat the legacy fortress in the game.

How to defeat the Legacy Fortress in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Obtaining the Legacy Fortress Keycard in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Before delving into the mission to defeat the Legacy Fortress in the game, players must first get their hands on the Legacy Fortress Keycard in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. To do so, follow these steps:

Load into MW3 Zombies and infiltrate into Urzikstan. Locate and acquire a Stronghold Keycard and proceed to enter the nearest Stronghold. Clear out the entire vicinity and proceed to loot the vault hidden within the structure. Upon unlocking the vault, players will get their hands on the “Fortress Keycard – Legacy.”

With the Keycard acquired, you are now ready to dive deep into clearing the Legacy Fortress.

Defeating the Legacy Fortress

Considering how difficult it is to engage against all the mercenaries inside the Legacy Fortress, we urge players to carry a self-revive kit, at least two plates of armor, and last but not least, a Pack-a-Punch weapon of your choice. With these pre-requisites sorted, follow the detailed guide to completely dominate the fortress:

First and foremost, be patient and take your time in clearing out the Fortress. Mercenaries will continuously swarm you, and you will have to deal with a horde of sentries, mines, heavily armored troops, and more. Take them all out, one by one, to earn the maximum XP possible. Fight your way through the hordes and access the main building.

Upon accessing the main building, push your way through to the top floor of the facility. Here, you will come across Legacy, the warlord trooper and resident boss of the Legacy Fortress.

How to defeat Legacy

Legacy has moderate armor and a truckload of Molotov Cocktails to his name. While he spends most of his time hiding, Legacy can create havoc with his shotgun and the continuous wreck of fire he creates with his Molotovs.

To defeat Legacy, simply be patient and wait for him to peek out of hiding. Use this window of opportunity regularly to defeat him and conquer the Legacy Fortress.

