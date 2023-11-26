Modern Warfare 3 Zombies "Defeat Zakhaev" Act 3 story mission guide: How to complete, rewards, and more

Defeat Zakhaev is the final piece of the storyline puzzle to Act 3 in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Curated with a definite goal, Call of Duty fans have been in a whirl while grinding through these missions. This game mode has a unique storyline to progress through, and the third and final act of MW3 Zombies ends the entire loop while leaving open the possibility of future Act updates.

With the Defeat Zakhaev story mission, players must complete the provided tasks, and our guide will help finish this mission with absolute ease.

How to complete Defeat Zakhaev Act 3 story mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Before beginning the story mission, we urge players to get hold of a full squad for the best results. The mission has two primary objectives to complete, namely:

Deploy to Zakhaev’s Stronghold

Cleanse the Exclusion Zone

With that ascertained, let us begin the mission guide.

Deploy to Zakhaev’s Stronghold

Deploying to Zakhaev's Stronghold (Image via Activision)

First, the Deploy to Zakhaev's Stronghold exfil location will be available on the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies tac-map only after logging a few minutes into the game. On finding the exfil icon, proceed from the given spot to trigger the story mission cue.

Planting the explosive charge on the enrichment device

Planting the explosive on the enrichment device (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@IPossessThePowerYT)

After dropping into the exclusive Modern Warfare 3 Zombies story map, you will see several zombies and mercenaries. Engaging with them is up to you, but it's fairly easy to slip past them and head directly West toward Zakhaev's facility.

After locating the facility, clear all the zombies within the facility to get a free platform to plant the explosive charge on the enrichment device. This step is crucial to the mission.

Power up the Neutralizer

Powering up Neutralizer (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@IPossessThePowerYT)

After completing the previous task, you will be prompted to locate the Neutralizer. Head west from the facility and eliminate any zombies in your way.

After locating the Neutralizer, power it up by interacting with it. This step will pave the way for another objective—destroy the Attack Helicopter.

Destroying the Attack Helicopter

The Attack Helicopter will spawn upon powering up the Neutralizer. There's no point in trying to destroy it, so take cover from any imminent attack and wait for an Orcus to spawn. It will take down the Attack Helicopter, regardless of your intervention.

Defeat the Orcus

Defeating Orcus (Image via Activision)

The Orcus is the final boss and your last task for this mission, so make sure you are kitted up with the best weapons and the right Field Upgrades. Take adequate cover and focus fire on the Orcus's glowing parts.

With the Orcus defeated, the Defeat Zakhaev mission will be completed, concluding Act 3 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Defeat Zakhaev Act 3 story mission rewards

Bone Collector Ripper Operator skin in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision and x.com/@HamoudAlenzi1)

Completing the Defeat Zakhaev mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies rewards players with the exclusive Bone Collector skin for Ripper Operator.

