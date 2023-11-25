How to find all Doghouses in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Doghouses are spread out far and wide in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. There is never any loss in having an additional helping hand in the team, and a fiery Hellhound definitely checks the list of being a great aid to fend off zombie hordes.

To earn your very own fiery partner for combat, you must locate Doghouses, which are scattered across the grounds of Urzikstan, and offer a Chunk of Flesh.

Needless to say, before offering any flesh or spawning a Hellhound into the game, you must first note where the Doghouses are in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

This article will help players locate all 16 Doghouses that are spread throughout the map and all other necessary details for the same.

How to locate all Doghouses in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

All Doghouse locations in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision and reddit.com/user/funkymunkey66661)

As discussed, sixteen specific locations for Doghouses are scattered throughout the grounds of Urzikstan in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. While most of them have been allotted in Tier 1 locations, mainly harboring low-level threats, some lie in high-tier locations encompassed by medium-high threat antagonists in the vicinity.

The majority of these Doghouses can be found on the outskirts of Urzikstan; however, there are six of them that can be found in the heart of the city. Furthermore, out of these sixteen locations, in a given time, only a select few are generally showcased on a player's tac-map.

A list of all the locations and the number of Doghouses per area will be provided below:

Popov Power - two Levin Resort - One Seaport District - One Urzikstan Cargo - One Zaravan City - Two Old Town - One Zaravan Suburbs - Three Shahin Manor - One Orlov Military Base - One Hadiqa Farms - Three

Since only a number of these locations will be showcased while playing the game, we strongly urge players to keep the provided image handy when locating the Doghouses in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to get Hellhounds in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The locations of the Doghouses are primarily important for one sole reason, i.e., to spawn and unlock a Hellhound for your missions in the game. These fiery companions are great assets to the team and aid in dismembering and demolishing any zombie in sight.

To unlock Hellhounds, follow these steps:

Kill a number of zombies across the map to unlock the Chunk of Flesh, a blue-rarity item used for summoning and domesticating a Hellhound for your own self Locate the Doghouses following the guide above. Deposit the item inside the Doghouse to spawn a Hellhound.

The Hellhound will now be part of your squad and will help you fight your way through the hordes of zombies coming your way.

