When does Warzone Season 1 release? Date and time for all regions

The highly anticipated Season 1 of Warzone is right around the corner, and Call of Duty fans are hyped for its release. Following the launch of Modern Warfare 3, Warzone seamlessly integrated with the game. Naturally, as Season 1 approaches, fans are brimming with excitement as they expect a bashing wave of fresh content with the new season.

Multiple sources hint at a crossover with the popular series, The Boys, and this is just one of the highlights amid a plethora of content scheduled for the upcoming Seasonal update for the game.

PlayStation users can expect to pre-load the update a few hours before the official launch. This article will cover the exact times when the update will go live in different regions of the world.

Warzone Season 1 release date and time across all regions

The standalone battle royale from Call of Duty is scheduled for its Season 1 update on December 6, 2023, at approximately 9 am PT. The update will go live at the same time across the globe to ensure a synchronized launch sequence.

Keeping that in mind, gamers can refer to the list below to check when the update will come out across various regions:

December 6, 2023, 9 am PT (US West Coast)

December 6, 2023, 11 am CT (Illinois)

December 6, 2023, 12 pm ET (US East Coast)

December 6, 2023, 5 pm GMT (UK)

December 6, 2023, 6 pm CEST (Central Europe)

December 6, 2023, 7 pm MSK (Moscow)

December 6, 2023, 9:30 pm IST (India)

December 7, 2023, 12 am CST (China)

December 7, 2023, 1 am JST (Japan)

December 7, 2023, 2 am AEST (Australia)

December 7, 2023, 4 am NZST (New Zealand)

What can we expect from Warzone Season 1?

First and foremost, with the release of Season 1, Call of Duty's popular battle royale will see the debut of a brand-new map, Urzikstan. The map will feature 11 points of interest, as confirmed by Activision, and will introduce revolutionary rotational tools and modes of transportation.

Urzkistan's driveable trains and horizontal zip lines will indeed add quite an interesting tangent to the game's general playstyle. Furthermore, the update will also incorporate movement mechanics from Modern Warfare 3, freshening up the experience in line with popular demand.

We can expect a wave of weapon balances, ensuring that the game remains in a healthy competitive state for its dedicated player base.

