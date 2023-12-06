What time is the new Warzone update?

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 update is now just hours away. With a brand new map, movement overhaul, and more, the CoD battle royale is getting integrated into Modern Warfare 3. This also means that today is the last day of Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6, and players will have to bid adieu to the WZ that they have known since last year.

As the update gets closer with each passing minute, you might wonder when exactly the game goes live. This article contains all the information that you need regarding this brand-new WZ update.

New Warzone update time for all regions

The brand-new update for WZ will go live today, December 6, at 9 am PT.

Here's the time for some of the major regions across the globe:

US West Coast - December 6, 2023, 9 am PT

Illinois - December 6, 2023, 11 am CT

US East Coast - December 6, 2023, 12 pm ET

UK - December 6, 2023, 5 pm GMT

Central Europe - December 6, 2023, 6 pm CET

Moscow - December 6, 2023, 8 pm MSK

India - December 6, 2023, 10:30 pm IST

China - December 7, 2023, 1 am CST

Japan - December 7, 2023, 2 am JST

Australia - December 7, 2023, 4 am AEST

New Zealand - December 7, 2023, 6 am NZST

Will the new Warzone be free-to-play?

Yes, the brand new WZ will be completely free-to-play, and you will be able to explore the newly introduced Urzikstan map, which is also the map for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

The game will be available to download on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Steam and Battle.net.

How many maps will be there in the new Warzone?

The brand-new WZ features three different maps: Urzikstan, Ashika Island, and Vondel. However, the last two resurgence maps will be added later and won't be available since day one.

According to the official blog, the Resurgence mode will arrive in the game on December 8 at 9 am PT. So, you will have to play the traditional battle royale mode till then.

