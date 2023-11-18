How to defeat Orcus the final boss in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies features formidable bosses, with the ultimate challenge being the final boss, the Orcus, also known as the giant Aether Worm. The Orcus has immense health and powerful attacks in the game, which means taking it on solo is a very difficult task.

Success depends on forming at least a four-man squad. You will also need a planned strategy, powerful gear, and tactical prowess to defeat the Orcus in a single encounter. An efficient plan is to understand the boss' weak areas, comprehend its attack patterns, and prepare for its attack types.

This article provides a comprehensive guide on defeating the Orcus effectively in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies: What you need to defeat Orcus, the final boss

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is divided into three Acts, each with various tier missions. Upon reaching Act 3 and completing all the missions, you will encounter the Orcus.

Understanding the monster's attacks is critical for defeating it.

Types of Orcus attacks

1) Aether Beam

The Orcus' primary attack, the Aether Beam, is launched from its mouth by accumulating aether energy and releasing it in a straight line.

2) Head Smash

The Orcus's Head Smash does significant damage on direct impact with the ground and creates splash damage to a certain radius.

3) Underground charge

When the Orcus reaches half health, it dives underground and charges towards a designated area. The worm's moving path is obvious through visible dirt clouds, which aids in escape.

Now, gather at least a four-man squad and surround the giant Aether Worm. Use the predictability of the Orcus' directional attacks to your advantage, enabling one group to engage while the others continue to evade its attacks. This coordinated strategy maximizes firepower while decreasing the Orcus' health, increasing the squad's chances of success.

Proper gear is also necessary, so ensure that you have the following:

Powerful fully upgraded weapons like the SVA 545 assault rifle.

Equip a Wonder Weapon such as the Wunderwaffle DG-2 as secondary.

Collect enough Perk-a-Colas in advance and drink it while engaging with the worm.

Have self-revives, grenades, and plenty of Armor Plates.

Gather enough ammo in advance.

Make sure all your friends also possess powerful gear and important equipment.

Orcus' weak points

Purple glowing areas are the Orcus's weak points in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision and YouTube/wolker4)

Use the Orcus' weaknesses to your advantage by targeting its weak areas for maximum damage. The elongated worm's body has distinct purple glowing spots that represent these weaknesses. For the optimal location, put yourself behind the boss, as that will provide you with a good view of the weak zones. Precise shots on these glowing areas will be crucial in doing significant damage to the monster.

Strategically use the surroundings by taking cover and being nimble. As the Orcus nears a quarter of its health, expect increased aggression and more powerful attacks. Prioritize evasion while remaining on the offense.

Be on the lookout for extra threats from weaker zombies in the area. Use grenades and the Wonder Weapon to eliminate them, allowing your primary weapon to concentrate on the final boss.

With these tips, you should be able to defeat the Orcus in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

