Modern Warfare 3 Zombies guide: How to complete Minelayer tier 3 mission, rewards, and more

The thrilling Minelayer mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is available in Act 1 Tier 3 and requires you to complete two objectives. The initial task presents a minimal challenge and can be executed quickly. However, the second one requires time and effort.

This article offers a comprehensive guide on completing the Minelayer mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, along with the rewards that come with it.

How to complete the Minelayer mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Minelayer mission in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

The Minelayer mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies has two objectives:

Kill 25 Zombies with the Energy Mine Field Upgrade

Kill 15 Mercenaries with the Energy Mine Field Upgrade

Upon completion, you will be rewarded with a Rare Aether Tool Acquisition and an additional 1500 XP (experience points).

The key element of the mission is the Energy Mine Field Upgrade. Fear not, as this Field Upgrade is available to you right away, with no extra unlocks required.

When in a match, charge up this Field Upgrade, which is visible above your tactical and deadly equipment. However, keep in mind that it's a one-time use, requiring a recharge for each use.

Energy Mine Field Upgrade (Image via Activision)

Follow these steps to quickly complete the Minelayer mission in MW3 Zombies:

Firstly, start the zombie mode.

Once you are deployed into the map, head inside an exfil area.

Here, hordes of weak zombies will attack you.

Kill enough to charge up your Energy Mine Field Upgrade.

Now, run around to pile up as many zombies as possible.

This will allow you to throw in the mine and take out multiple zombies at once.

If the required milestone of 25 kills is not met in a single shot, repeat the process, and your first objective will be completed.

Now, the second part will take multiple attempts since mercenaries are more difficult to defeat.

Charge up your Field Upgrade inside an exfil area and head either to a Mercenary Camp or Mercenary Stronghold. Alternatively, engage in an Aether extractor contract.

If you want to access a Mercenary Stronghold, you will need a keycard. If you don't have one, you can buy one for 2,000 Essence at a Buy Station.

When you face the mercenaries, be sure to kill at least two or three of them with a single mine. Repeat the process to obtain the 15-kill mark.

After killing 25 zombies and 15 mercenaries with the Energy Mine Field Upgrade, you will have completed the Minelayer mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

