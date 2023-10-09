Best SVA 545 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Open Beta: Class setup, perks, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) features a variety of weapons, and the SVA 545 Assault Rifle has consolidated its place in the top ranks. Popular content creator WhosImmortal recently showcased his 545 build and described it as a phenomenal weapon thanks to its damage output and high Time-To-Kill (TTK) speed. If players buy the Vault edition of MW3, the attachments will be unlocked without maxing out the weapon.

The SVA 545 is a powerful tool that can shred through waves of enemy operators with ease. The first two bullets are faster and can quickly eat away a chunk out of the health pool. With players grinding in the Beta phase, the title is surrounded by hype as they experiment with new and powerful loadouts.

This article will outline WhosImmortal’s SVA 545 loadout for Modern Warfare 3.

Best loadout setup for SVA 545 in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Modern Warfare 3 SVA 545 weapon build. (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The SVA 545 is best suited for medium and long-range gunfights. Its effectiveness decreases at close range due to the fire rate being lower than the Sub Machine Gun (SMG) class. The weapon can be built for either movement or accuracy, as it packs a heavy punch with each bullet.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Casus Break

Casus Break Optic: MK. 23 Reflector

MK. 23 Reflector Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

Markeev R7 Stock Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Rear Grip: Citadel Grip

The Casus Break muzzle is a highly effective attachment that can stabilize the weapon by reducing the recoil of the SVA 545.

The MK. 23 Reflector optic is a basic but adept sight that can help players take crisp shots from a distance. However, you can switch it out for another, as it is dependent on personal preference. The Markeev R7 stock increases gun kick control, movement speed, firing aim stability, and sprint speed.

The XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop increases aim walking speed, Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and movement speed. The Citadel Rear Grip increases ADS speed, gun kick control, and recoil control.

Best class setup for SVA 545 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Modern Warfare 3 SVA 545 class setup (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Perk Package:

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves: Quick-Grip

Quick-Grip Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Equipment:

Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Breacher Drone

Breacher Drone Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

The SVA 545 benefits most from attachments that can increase its damage output and stabilize its recoil kick. Pairing an SMG as the secondary weapon for the loadout can help players prepare for both ranged and close-quarter combat scenarios.

The Infantry Vest improves the movement speed and allows better maneuverability. Quick Gloves increases weapon swap speed and heightens the reaction speed. Tactical Pads increase sliding distance and allow weapon ADS while performing a slide. The Bone Conduction Headset makes it easier to concentrate on the game and listen to enemy footsteps and gunfire.

This is the best loadout for SVA 545 in the Open Beta. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates and weapon build guides.