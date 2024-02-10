Best BP50 MW3 loadout: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

It is important to have the best BP50 MW3 loadout if you want to achieve in-game success with the weapon. Despite being introduced in the game in Season 2, the BP50 has quickly become a fan favorite. The Assault Rifle can be deadly in the right hands thanks to its fast rate of fire and great damage profile. However, not everything is perfect with it.

For instance, due to the BP50's fast rate of fire, you will run out of bullets quickly, requiring you to reload almost every one to two kills. Moreover, damage drops off at range, increasing the time to kill. However, all of this can be mitigated with the right build. To make the most out of this weapon, players must equip it with certain attachments and curate a proper class around it.

This article takes a closer look at the best BP50 MW3 loadout and the proper class setup for it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Best BP50 MW3 loadout

Having the best BP50 MW3 loadout is essential (Image via Activision)

To build the best BP50 MW3 loadout, you must equip the weapon with the following attachments:

Optic: Slate Reflector

Barrel: Lore-9 Heavy Barrel

Muzzle: XTEN Ported 290

Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Rear Grip: Hitbox-90 Grip Tape

For the best BP50 MW3 loadout, the choice of optics is completely up to your preference. However, the Slate Reflector is a great choice, thanks to its clean design and obstruction-free vision. That said, it is not recommended to use iron sights as it can limit your view of the enemy target, especially in ranged fights.

The Lore-9 Heavy Barrel is a must-equip attachment for this rifle. It increases the weapon's bullet velocity and damage range, lowering the time to kill in long-range gunfights. It also helps with recoil control and stabilizes the aim.

The XTEN Ported 290 is a compensator that acts on both the vertical and horizontal recoil, making the rifle essentially a laser beam despite its fast rate of fire.

The 45-Round Mag ensures that you don't run out of bullets in the middle of a fight. While it's true that 15 additional bullets aren't much over the base 30, it certainly comes in handy when multiple opponents surround you, and you do not have the time to reload safely.

Lastly, the Hitbox-90 Grip Tape improves flinch resistance and stabilizes the aim. It is a crucial attachment for this rifle as you do not want your aim thrown off when exchanging fire with enemies. This item makes sure all your bullets hit your opponents, and you come out on top.

Best BP50 class setup and Perks in MW3

Best BP50 class setup and Perks in MW3 explored (Image via Activision)

To get the most out of the best BP50 MW3 loadout, you must equip the correct set of Perks and build a proper class setup. Here is the best class setup and Perks for the loadout in Modern Warfare 3:

Perk Package

Vest: Infantry Vest

Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Boost: Covert Sneakers

Gear: EOD Padding

Equipment

Tactical: Stim

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Field Upgrade

A.C.S

This Perk Package is versatile and will save your life in most situations. First of all, the Infantry Vest ensures your Tactical Sprint refreshes quickly and can run for long durations. The Quick-Grip Gloves allow you to swap weapons fast. Since the low bullet count on the BP50 is an issue, having these gloves will allow you to get to your secondary instantly and complete the gunfight.

The Covert Sneakers are essential as they eliminate your footsteps, allowing you to sneak up on your foes if the need arises. Finally, the EOD Padding can save your life as it reduces the total incoming damage from enemy explosives such as grenades and semtex.

As for the Equipment, a Stim helps you regain your health faster, enabling you to quickly get back into the fight. A Frag Grenade is a great pick for this loadout as it is versatile and can be cooked for an instant kill. You can also use walls to bounce it off and land it exactly where you need it to be.

A.C.S is a great Field Upgrade to complement the best BP50 MW3 loadout for those who love playing objective modes, as it will collect the points for you. Alternatively, you can use the Trophy System if you prefer to be on-site and defend it against enemies.

How to unlock the BP50 in MW3

Unlocking the BP50 in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The process of unlocking the BP50 in MW3 is free and pretty straightforward. To unlock it, you must complete Sector B7 of the new Season 2 Battle Pass in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

There are five total rewards in the sector, four of which you must acquire first. Once these four rewards are earned using the Battle Tokens, you must use the fifth and the final Battle Token to acquire the HVT of the sector, which is the BP50.

To get to the sector quickly, it is advised to complete them in the following order: B1>B2>B4. This is the fastest route to Sector B7 and getting the gun. This will allow you to build the best BP50 MW3 loadout.

Best secondary to BP50 in MW3

Since the BP50 in Modern Warfare 3 is a great mid-range Assault Rifle, it is highly recommended to go with a pistol such as the Renetti for those instant kills at close ranges. Alternatively, you can pick the Overkill Vest and go with the Riot Shield for small maps such as Shipment, Rust, or Stash House.

That covers everything that there is to know about the best BP50 MW3 loadout.