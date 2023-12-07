Best meta weapon loadout to use in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 kickstarted a new season with loads of new gameplay content and a fresh Battle Pass. The MCW Assault Rifle has managed to secure its place as the best meta weapon in the first seasonal update with its easy-to-use nature and high damage output. It is the perfect companion for you on almost any of the maps that are currently available in the game.

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) provides fast-paced action where every player must utilize the best loadouts to emerge victorious. The MCW became a popular choice due to its efficiency in gunfights and overall flexibility in both medium and long-range gunfights. With a few minor tweaks in your build, it can wreak havoc in an online multiplayer lobby.

This article will highlight the most meta weapon build for MCW in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1.

Best meta MCW loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3

MCW Assault Rifle (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the attachments that you can utilize to make the most out of the MCW Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Recommended build

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Barrel: 16.6” MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

16.6” MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: RB Claw-PSL Grip

The Shadowstrike Suppressor increases your stealth by making you undetectable by radar while participating in a gunfight. The 16.6” MCW Cyclone Long Barrel increases bullet velocity, bullet range, aiming idle stability, and firing-aim stability.

The DR-6 Handstop underbarrel increases aim-walking, aim-down-sight, sprint-to-fire, and movement speed. The 40 Round Mag provides you the much-needed headroom to take on multiple enemies in a gunfight.

Meanwhile, the RB Claw-PSL rear grip increases firing-aim stability, and gun-kick and recoil control.

Best meta MCW class setup and perks

MCW weapon in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Here are the other pieces of equipment you can combine with the MCW to make it unstoppable in MW3:

Perk Package

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Gear 2: Mag Holster

Equipment

Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

The MCW benefits from a build that can maximize its damage output, and increase its movement speed and recoil control. With such attachments, it has almost no recoil and can demolish enemy operators throughout the map.

The CCT Comms Vest is a great addition as it provides you with a UAV sweep when you pick up intel drops from eliminated enemies. The Scavenger Gloves are essential to keep your ammo economy up while taking gunfights. The Lightweight Boots increase movement speed to help you traverse around the region more efficiently.

The EOD Padding reduces incoming damage from non-killstreak explosives and protects you from being taken out with grenades. The Mag Holster drastically increases your reload speed on the battlefield.

How to unlock MCW in MW3?

You can unlock the MCW Assault Rifle by completing its Armory Challenges or directly by reaching level 44 on your account. It might need a bit of grind but the challenges are usually straightforward and do not require a lot of effort.

Best secondary to MCW in Modern Warfare 3

Expand Tweet

The MCW can outperform most weapons, but fails in close-range gunfights. It is best to carry around a Sub-Machine Gun (SMG) like the WSP-Swarm for those tight corners with campers. A quick secondary is also great to have in case you run out of ammo and do not have time to reload.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more weapon build guides.