Best TYR loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) introduced some of the most powerful handguns in the series, including the TYR pistol. It is a hand cannon that can quickly eliminate enemy operators with its lethal stopping power. However, the gun has a higher skill ceiling as the recoil kick is quite aggressive. Thankfully, these issues can be controlled with the help of dedicated attachments and gear.

Modern Warfare 3 provides a massive weapons arsenal, including both new and carried-over guns from the prequel shooter title. This is a great step to help players continue the grind for mastery camos and other challenges in the new game.

Additionally, you can combine old and new guns in the loadout to hold an advantage in gunfights without compromising the progression of MW3 weapons.

This article will highlight the best TYR loadout in Modern Warfare 3.

Best TYR loadout attachments Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

MW3 TYR Handgun (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the attachments that can help you make the best out of the TYR handgun in Modern Warfare 3.

Recommended build

Barrel: ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel

ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel Ammunition: 12.7x55mm High Grain Rounds

12.7x55mm High Grain Rounds Trigger Action: Ullr’s Fury

Ullr’s Fury Stock: Ivanov Support Brace

Ivanov Support Brace Optic: Aim OP-V4

The ZIU-16 Heavy Long barrel is a great attachment as it increases damage range, bullet velocity, recoil control, and gun kick control.

The 12.7x55mm High Grain Rounds are perfect for this build as they boost bullet velocity and damage range.

The Ullr’s Fury trigger action increases fire rate and trigger response time, both of which are crucial in the fast-paced battlefield.

The Ivanov Support Brace stock increases aiming idle sway, recoil control, and gun kick control alongside enabling a Tactical Stance for the weapon.

The Aim OP-V4 is a great optic that has minimal clutter and does not take up much space on the screen while Aiming Down Sights (ADS).

Best TYR class setup and perks

MW3 Weapons Tab (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the additional gear and perks you need to utilize the TYR handgun and score consecutive victories.

Perk package

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Gear 2: Mag Holster

Equipment

Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

The CCT Comms Vest is great for this build as it increases the enemy blip duration on the radar and provides a wider Tac map.

The Scavenger Gloves make sure that you do not run out of ammo quickly and provide you with a buffer till the Munitions Box is available.

The Lightweight Boots are great for increasing movement speed.

The Ghost T/V Camo hides you from UAV detection, radar, and even heartbeat sensors.

The Mag Holster increases the reload time on the TYR as it takes a long time to rechamber all the bullets.

The TYR benefits from a loadout that can increase movement speed to reduce the distance between you and the enemy alongside a build to maximize its damage range.

How to unlock TYR in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

MW3 TYR unlock (Image via Activision)

You can get your hands on the TYR handgun by grinding the game and getting your account to level 50. Once there, you will be able to equip the weapon from your inventory to a loadout.

Best secondary to TYR in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

The TYR is quite situational and requires a high level of mastery to be able to score victories. Therefore, any automatic weapon from the Assault Rifle or Sub Machine Gun class will fit in with the loadout. That said, you can also choose to pair it with heavy-hitting weapons like Snipers and Shotguns for a unique playstyle.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent MW3 updates, mission guides, and weapon build guides.