When does Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 release? Date and time for all regions

Modern Warfare 3 is about to launch its highly anticipated Season 1, according to the recent announcement from the devs that contained the release date. The forthcoming season promises a plethora of new content, spanning across multiplayer and zombie modes. Players can expect a new and enriched gaming experience with new maps, modes, missions, and more.

This article will provide the release date and time for the scheduled release of Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 across all regions.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 release date and time for all regions

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 will be released on December 6, 2023, with the exact release time yet to be announced. Following prior release trends, the update is anticipated to go live at 9 am PT on December 6. This simultaneous global release will include all major gaming platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Accounting for different time zones, the corresponding release times across various regions are provided below:

Pacific Time (PT): December 6, 2023, at 9 am

December 6, 2023, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): December 6, 2023, at 10 am

December 6, 2023, at 10 am Central Time (CT): December 6, 2023, at 11 am

December 6, 2023, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET): December 6, 2023, at 12 pm

December 6, 2023, at 12 pm Brasília Time (BRT): December 6, 2023, at 1 pm

December 6, 2023, at 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): December 6, 2023, at 4 pm

December 6, 2023, at 4 pm Central European Time (CET): December 6, 2023, at 5 pm

December 6, 2023, at 5 pm Eastern European Time (EET): December 6, 2023, at 6 pm

December 6, 2023, at 6 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): December 6, 2023, at 7 pm

December 6, 2023, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): December 6, 2023, at 9:30 pm

December 6, 2023, at 9:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): December 7, 2023, at 12 am

December 7, 2023, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST): December 7, 2023, at 1 am

December 7, 2023, at 1 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): December 7, 2023, at 2 am

December 7, 2023, at 2 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): December 7, 2023, at 4 am

Note: The official release time remains unconfirmed. This page will be updated if there are any changes to the provided timing once the information is disclosed.

What to expect from Modern Warfare 3 Season 1?

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 will add various new elements to the game, such as:

1) New maps

Three new 6v6 maps and a 2v2 map will be introduced. They are as follows:

Meat [Season 1 Launch, 6v6]

Greece [Season 1 Launch, 6v6]

Rio [Season 1 Reloaded, 6v6]

Training Facility [Season 1 Launch, 2v2]

2) The return of the Gunfight mode

The fan-favorite Gunfight mode will make its return in MW3 Season 1. This will include a new Training Facility map designed just for this intense 2v2 mode.

3) New Zombie mode content

The Zombie mode's plot progresses in Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3. Strike Team Operators embark on a mission to examine a massive, mysterious gateway that has emerged within the Exclusion Zone.

4) Warzone map update

With the Season 1 update, Warzone will introduce the new Urzikstan battle royale map, featuring the latest gameplay and movement mechanics from MW3.

