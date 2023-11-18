Best WSP-9 loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) was released recently, and this new shooter title features a UZI-like weapon called the WSP-9. It is a Sub Machine Gun (SMG) with great mobility and fire rate that can easily clean up an entire team in close-range combat. It is fairly easy to control and can be used defensively in a few medium-range combats. However, the WSP truly shines in corridors and narrow areas.

Modern Warfare 3 came with intricate maps that can help players develop their playstyles dynamically - be it movement or loadout selection. A balanced class dedicated to a single weapon can produce great results and help you secure consecutive victories. The case is similar for the WSP-9 as it needs a tailored build alongside proper gear to have a significant impact on the match.

This article will highlight the best WSP-9 loadout in Modern Warfare 3.

Best WSP-9 loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

MW3 WSP-9 SMG (Image via Activision)

Here are all the attachments that you can utilize with the WSP-9 to make the most out of it in Modern Warfare 3.

Recommended build

Barrel: WSP Optac Long Barrel

WSP Optac Long Barrel Laser: 1mW Artemis Laser

1mW Artemis Laser Optic: MK.3 Reflector

MK.3 Reflector Rear Grip: Marauder Grip

Marauder Grip Aftermarket Parts: Broodmother .45 Kit

The WSP Optac Long Barrel increases bullet velocity, aiming idle stability, recoil control, and damage range.

The 1mW Artemis Laser attachment increases aiming stability. The MK.3 Reflector optic is essential as the iron sights on the WSP can block your vision.

The Marauder rear grip increases gun kick control, firing aim stability, and recoil control.

The Broodmother .45 Kit increases magazine ammo capacity, bullet velocity, damage, and recoil control. It makes the SMG viable for medium-range combat while retaining its movement advantage over other categories.

Best WSP-9 class setup and perks

MW3 Weapons tab (Image via Activision)

Here is the complete class setup that can be used with the WSP-9 build in Modern Warfare 3.

Perk Package

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Gear 2: Bone Conduction Headset

Equipment

Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

The WSP-9 is relatively more versatile than others in its class with this build, thanks to the conversion kit. It is a great way to create a new loadout that can hold its own against Assault Rifles in medium-range gunfights without taking a dip in the movement speed.

The CCT Comms vest increases enemy visibility duration on the radar and provides a wider radar. The Scavenger gloves are great as you do not have to rely on the field upgrade during extended gunfights.

The Covert sneakers reduce your footsteps and enable you to take aggressive positions without alerting enemy operators. The Ghost T/V camo boosts your stealth by hiding you from UAV pings, radars, and heartbeat sensors. The Bone Conduction Headset increases enemy footsteps and gunfire sound cues for accurate tracking.

How to unlock WSP-9 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

MW3 WSP-9 unlock criteria (Image via Activision)

Here is how you can unlock the WSP-9 in MW3.

You need to get your account to level 25 and unlock it by completing the Armory Challenge.

You can also go to the zombie mode and exfil with the weapon in your inventory to unlock it immediately.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates and MW3 weapon builds.