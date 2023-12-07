Best TAQ Eradicator loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Warzone received a new season and Modern Warfare 3’s new weapon arsenal, including the TAQ Eradicator Light Machine Gun (LMG). It is similar to the Pulemyot in the same class but contains 75 bullets in a single magazine. The gun is heavy and hard to move around within an active gunfight but boasts a high damage output. It can stop enemy squads in their tracks with a super fast initial fire rate.

Warzone became popular as it provided the playerbase with a route to engineer their weapon builds to fit their playstyles. Its unique gunsmith system continues to amaze the community after the developers introduced aftermarket parts and conversion kits. With this newfound firepower and a fresh map, you can easily score consecutive victories.

This article will highlight the best TAQ Eradicator loadout in Warzone.

Best TAQ Eradicator loadout attachments in Warzone

The TAQ Eradicator can become one of the best meta weapons with the correct choice of attachments.

Recommended build:

Barrel: Conquer-70 Long Barrel

Conquer-70 Long Barrel Muzzle: Spitfire Suppressor L

Spitfire Suppressor L Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: Tacverte Core Stock

The Conquer-70 Long Barrel increases aiming idle sway, bullet velocity, and bullet range. The Spitfire Suppressor L muzzle increases recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range and keeps you off the radar when firing.

The Bruen Heavy Support Grip underbarrel increases recoil control drastically to provide stable aim when taking long-range gunfights. The Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic is great for participating in long-range skirmishes due to its clear zoomed view.

The Tacverte Core Stock increases gun kick control, firing aim stability, and recoil control.

Best TAQ Eradicator class setup and perks

Here is a list of all equipment that you can use to make the most out of the TAQ Eradicator.

Perk Package:

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

The TAQ Eradicator benefits most from a loadout that can increase its damage range and bullet velocity. It is a unique gun that gets slower as you shoot in the automatic mode. So, it is recommended that you switch to the burst fire mode before taking a gunfight to maintain a high fire rate.

The EOD perk reduces incoming damage from non-killstreak explosives. The Battle Hardened perk increases your resistance to flash, EMP, stun, gas grenades, and frangible bullets.

The Tempered perk is crucial as you can fully armor up with only two plates. The Resolute perk comes in clutch when you are under enemy gunfire and need a quick burst of speed to reposition and recover.

How to unlock TAQ Eradicator in Warzone?

The unlock criteria for this hefty LMG are fairly straightforward. You will need to complete the Armory Challenge associated with the TAQ Eradicator to unlock it in your inventory.

Best secondary to TAQ Eradicator in Warzone

It is best to pair up the LMG with the Striker 9 Sub Machine Gun (SMG) to compensate for movement speed and close-quarter combat efficiency. However, you can also build a movement-based Assault Rifle and use it as a secondary weapon.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more weapon build guides.