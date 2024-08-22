How to unlock the new Dark Aether Rift in MW3 Zombies Season 5 Reloaded

The new Dark Aether Rift introduced in MW3 Zombies Season 5 Reloaded features a gravity-defying arena with Aetherium launch pads for navigating the floating areas. This Rift is the largest and by far the most challenging to traverse. It is part of the Final Story Mission where you, alongside Dr. Jansen and Ravenov, venture into the Rift one last time to sever the link between Dr. Jansen and the Entity, leading to a final boss battle against the latter.

After completing the mission, you can explore this new region and complete the contracts within to acquire new Schematics. However, you won't gain immediate access; you need to follow specific steps to unlock the new Dark Aether Rift portal.

This guide provides a comprehensive breakdown of all the necessary steps to access the new Rift in MW3 Zombies Season 5 Reloaded.

Guide to unlocking the new Dark Aether Rift in MW3 Zombies Season 5 Reloaded

Unlocking the new Dark Aether Rift is a challenging process, so it's recommended to play with a squad while equipping your preferred weapons and Pack-a-Punching them to the maximum level in MW3 Zombies.

All four required golden items to open the new Dark Aether Rift in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

To access this Rift, you must first complete the Final Story Mission and defeat the final boss, The Entity. The Reward Rift will then grant you a Golden Mr. Peeks item. In addition to this item, you'll need to collect three other Golden items: Echo of Drums, Echo of the Locked Diary, and Echo of Giraffe Toy.

However, keep in mind that these items won't be Golden at first. They will initially appear as Purple and must be upgraded by following specific procedures.

Below are the steps you need to follow to acquire and upgrade the three items to Golden rarity.

Echo of Drums

You must first obtain the Blood Burner bike in MW3 Zombies to acquire the Purple Echo of Drums. This bike can be crafted using the Blood Burner Key Schematic, found by completing contracts inside the Elder Dark Aether. Alternatively, you may find it directly on the map, though it is extremely rare.

Location of the drainage canal inside the Tier 3 Zone (Image via WarzoneTacMap)

Once you have the bike, navigate to a specific location in the Tier 3 zone, to the right of the Old Town POI (refer to the image above for the precise location). On the tac map, look for a drainage canal, and at the beginning of the drain, you’ll spot a sitting Mr. Peek bunny.

This marks the starting point where you need to navigate through a pre-determined route using your Blood Burner Bike. Follow the route indicated by pointing arrows until you reach another Mr. Peeks bunny at the end.

Completing this route will trigger a Reward Rift that grants you the Purple Echo of Drums.

How to upgrade it to Golden rarity

After acquiring the Purple Echo of Drums item in MW3 Zombies, proceed to a specific location within the Tier 2 Zone in the Zaravan Suburbs POI (refer to the image below for the exact spot). It’s advisable to travel by vehicle. Upon arrival, you’ll spot a large pillar. Position your vehicle so that you can use it to climb up the pillar. There, you’ll find a zombie corpse. Interact with it, to trigger a spawn of multiple zombies.

Location of the pillar in Zaravan Suburbs in MW3 Zombies (Image via WarzoneTacMap)

These zombies will have specific effects, and you’ll need to match the correct ammo mods to deal with them effectively. Surrounding the large pillar are four smaller pillars that, once activated, provide the necessary ammo mods. Successfully activating them all will also upgrade your Purple Echo of Drums item to a Golden rarity item.

Echo of the Locked Diary

To acquire the Purple Echo of the Locked Diary in MW3 Zombies you first need to equip the Aether Blade, which can be crafted via the Aether Blade Schematic obtainable by completing contracts inside the previous Dark Aether Rifts.

Now, you need to eliminate five Mimics using the Aether Blade. Don't use your weapons, eliminate them only using Aether Blade. Once five eliminations are complete, a Reward Rift will appear granting you the Purple Echo of the Locked Diary.

How to upgrade it to Golden rarity

Head to the top left area of the Tier 2 Zone in MW3 Zombies. Look for a large eagle statue. Mantle up to the area beneath the statue, where you'll find another zombie corpse. Interact with it to receive the PhD Perk-a-Cola, and a yellow Rift will appear. Note that only players holding the Purple Diary can access this Rift.

Location of the eagle status in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

The Rift will teleport you to the top of the massive chimney at the Popov Power POI. From there, you’ll see a container marked with an eagle symbol. Drink the PhD Flopper Perk-a-Cola, which prevents fall damage, and carefully jump onto the container. If you manage to land on the container having the eagle symbol, the Purple Diary will upgrade to a Golden rarity item.

Echo of Giraffe Toy

To acquire the Purple Echo of Giraffe Toy in MW3 Zombies, you need the Sergeant's Beret Schematic, which can be obtained by completing contracts within the Elder Dark Aether region. This schematic allows you to disguise yourself as a mercenary.

Your objective is to infiltrate a mercenary camp anywhere on the map, sneak up on a mercenary AI from behind, and eliminate it by holding down the melee button. Once you successfully do so, a Reward Rift will appear, granting you the Purple Echo of Giraffe Toy.

How to upgrade it to Golden rarity

Head to the Tier 3 Zone and move northeast from the Old Town POI. You'll come across a small parking lot opposite a gas station (refer to the image below for the exact location). Inside one of the vehicles, you'll find a zombie corpse. Interact with it to trigger a challenging encounter where multiple powerful zombies will spawn, including an EMP Mangler and a Mega Abomination.

The exact location of the zombie corpse in the Tier 3 Zone in MW3 Zombies (Image via WarzoneTacMap)

Be prepared, as this battle will be intense. Once you defeat all the zombies, the Purple Giraffe Toy will upgrade to a Golden rarity.

What comes next after acquiring all four Golden items?

After collecting all four Golden items—Mr. Peeks, Echo of Drums, Echo of the Locked Diary, and Echo of the Giraffe Toy—head to the center of the Tier 3 Zone, where the Opal Palace is located in MW3 Zombies. In front of the building, you will find a small, dried-out fountain. Place all your Golden items on the four pedestals within the fountain, as indicated by the markings on the pedestals themselves.

Location of the fountain in Mw3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

This will spawn a new Dark Aether portal, along with a Mega Abomination and multiple zombies. To use the portal, first eliminate all the zombies, which will trigger a Reward Rift that grants you a Sigil.

Next, use the Sigil on the Dark Aether Portal. However, be aware that using this Sigil alone grants access only to the previous Dark Aether Rift. To enter the new Rift, you must place an Elder Sigil behind it, which will provide you the portal to access the new gravity-defying Dark Aether region.

That covers everything there is to know about the unlocking procedure of the new Dark Aether Rift in MW3 Zombies.

