A range of new schematics and acquisitions in MW3 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded have surfaced, opening up avenues for players to explore the game. These items will help you improve your experience against zombie encounters, allowing you to breeze through some of the toughest bunches when used right.

This article will explore all the new schematics and acquisitions in MW3 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded and how you can make the most out of them.

A guide to using new schematics and acquisitions in MW3 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded

Activision has released a total of three new schematics and acquisitions in MW3 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded. This will undoubtedly change the playing field, offering players a whole range of new playstyles to explore.

As per the official patch, Season 3 Reloaded has introduced the following items in the game:

Dead Wire Detonators Golden Mask Filter Sergeant's Beret

Read on to learn how you can make the best of these new schematics and acquisitions in MW3 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded.

1) How to use Dead Wire Detonators in MW3 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded

Dead Wire Detonators can be used to electrify blasts. This can be done to further improve your damage-dealing potential, allowing you to decimate enemies in a given range. Dead Wire Detonators can be used by adding the Dead Wire Ammo Mod across all your explosive armaments. This will include both lethal gadgets and even launchers.

The patch does indicate that you will not be able to use the Dead Wire Detonators on Wonder Weapons. This has been done to introduce some sense of balance in the game.

2) How to use Golden Mask Filter in MW3 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded

If you're tired of searching for gas masks in your hunt to take down strongholds, Activision has definitely got you covered with their Season 3 Reloaded update. The brand-new Golden Mask Filter is a regenerative acquisition that will progressively self-regenerate over time.

Similar to traditional gas masks, it will still break if you use the filter in one go. However, if you can keep the filter above its breaking point, you will have a constantly regenerating mask, ready for use at all times.

3) How to use Sergeant’s Beret in MW3 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded

The Sergeant's Beret is a fantastic new addition that allows players to dupe enemies in the game. Whenever you're ready to engage against Zakhaev's mercs, you can simply put on the Sergeant’s Beret to trick them into believing that you're part of the same faction. Furthermore, the patch notes state that you'll be escorted by a Merc Bodyguard who will follow you into the action.

That's all there is to know about using the new schematics and acquisitions in MW3 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded.

