5 best meta weapons to use in Warzone Rebirth Island

Finding the best meta weapons for Warzone's latest resurgence map, Rebirth Island, can prove challenging. With the release of Season 3 on April 3, 2024, this map was introduced alongside significant weapon adjustments that shifted the meta.

In this title's constantly evolving meta, staying updated on the best loadouts is crucial for dominating the battlefield. Here are the top five meta weapons, along with the loadouts you should use with them to greatly enhance your performance in gunfights.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 meta weapons in Warzone Rebirth Island

As Rebirth Island is a new addition featuring diverse terrains, buildings, compact spaces, long-range engagements, and even underwater gunfights, having the best weapons with super-efficient loadouts is crucial for winning battles. This includes optimized primary and secondary weapons, sniper setups, and more.

Everything you need to know regarding the best meta options is covered below. The following guns have been arranged based on how efficient they are at getting you kills.

5) Striker 9

Striker 9 SMG (Image via Activision)

The Striker 9 stands out as the top choice for sniper support due to its exceptional close-range performance. It's crucial to have a weapon that excels at moderate distances, and the recent buff — increasing its maximum damage range to 12.19 meters from 10.67 meters — provides a slight advantage over other SMGs in this aspect.

Recommended build

Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider

Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel: Striker Elite Long Barrel

Striker Elite Long Barrel Optic: Jak Glassless Optic

Jak Glassless Optic Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

4) HRM-9

HRM-9 SMG (Image via Activision)

The HRM-9 remains a top-tier close-range weapon in the game, even after recent adjustments. While its sprint of fire has been slightly nerfed, it still dominates close-quarter fights. For those seeking a formidable secondary, the HRM-9 is the optimal choice, boasting a high fire rate, minimal recoil, excellent hip-firing, moderate damage output, and good handling.

Recommended build

Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider

Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider Stock: Folding Stock

Folding Stock Barrel: Thorn-90 Barrel

Thorn-90 Barrel Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 50 Round Drum

3) RAM-7

RAM-7 assault rifle (Image via Activision)

The RAM-7 has long been a dominant force in the meta. In the previous season, it reigned supreme on the battlefield. However, with the recent seasonal update, this assault rifle received a significant damage nerf.

Despite its reduced maximum damage and range, it remains one of the top choices for combat on Rebirth Island. While it may be less effective in long-range engagements, the map's small size negates this drawback. Its versatility and ease of use make it a formidable option for any player.

Recommended build

Muzzle: Casus Brake

Casus Brake Barrel: Cronen Headwind Long Barrel

Cronen Headwind Long Barrel Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

HVS 3.4 Pad Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 60 Round Drum

2) MORS

MORS sniper rifle (Image via Activision)

The MORS sniper rifle, introduced in the latest Season 3 update, stands as the premier choice among long-range weapons in the game. The capability to eliminate enemies with a single shot, even through three armor plates, makes it a formidable pick.

If you favor engaging from a distance, this weapon is your perfect companion. With precision, a well-placed headshot ensures elimination, regardless of the distance. Additionally, Rebirth Island offers numerous advantageous vantage points where this sniper rifle proves invaluable.

Recommended build:

Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser Light

SL Razorhawk Laser Light Optic: Heinrichter Hybrid Scope

Heinrichter Hybrid Scope Bolt: Quick Bolt

Quick Bolt Stock: Icarus Ligh Stock

Icarus Ligh Stock Ammunition: HVP Anti-Materiel Slug

1) SOA Subverter

SOA Subverter battle rifle (Image via Activision)

The SOA Subverter is a formidable battle rifle designed for medium to long-range engagements. It boasts exceptional power that excels at any distance except close range when shots are precisely placed. Its unique recoil pattern presents a challenge in control, but mastering it enables domination across Rebirth Island's varied terrains and in diverse battle scenarios.

Recommended build

Muzzle: Casus Brake L

Casus Brake L Barrel: Dozer-90 Long Barrel

Dozer-90 Long Barrel Optic: Jak Glassless Optic

Jak Glassless Optic Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

