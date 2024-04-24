CoD's new pay to win Party Bonus operator skin gives unlimited Double XP in Warzone and MW3

Activision has added another pay-to-win bundle in Warzone and MW3, and equipping the brand new Party Bonus operator skin will allow players to earn unlimited XP boost. The Killer Serial Creep Party Pack is now available in the store, and it offers more than just a dark and creepy aesthetic. It comes with a party XP boost that allows players to earn more XP when playing with friends.

Priced at 1,600 Call of Duty points (CP), the bundle includes an Operator skin, weapon blueprints, and in-game accessories. This article looks into Call of Duty's first Party Bonus skin in MW3 and Warzone.

How to get Double XP using Party Bonus Operator skin in Warzone and MW3

Purchase and equip the Killer Serial Creep skin to gain permanent XP bonus (Image via Activision)

Activision released its Party Bonus skin in MW3 and Warzone called the Killer Serial Creep bundle. Much to everyone's surprise, the developers also added a special feature called Party Skin Bonus: Killer, a first in Call of Duty history. Here is how you can activate the bonus and earn Double XP.

This feature allows players to gain bonus XP when playing with friends while the Killer skin is equipped.

For parties with two players, Double XP and Double Weapon XP are activated. Bigger parties can benefit from this more, as three or more queueing players will receive additional Double Battle Pass XP on top of the first two XP boosts.

Do note that all members need to purchase and equip the skin to receive the XP boost. The bonus won't be available for those who do not own the skin.

The bundle has caused controversy, with some players claiming that it's a pay-to-win pack. However, others think the Party Bonus is a nice reward for those who play in groups and encourages everyone to connect with other players in-game.

In other news, Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded will launch next week, May 1, 2024.

