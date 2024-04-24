Killer Serial Creep party pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

A special bundle called the Killer Serial Creep party pack is now available in the in-game store of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Unlike other skin packs in the game, this bundle offers more than just design and aesthetics. It's the first cosmetic bundle in Call of Duty that allows players to gain XP bonuses when equipped in-game.

This article covers everything you need to know about the Killer Serial Creep party pack including its price, inclusions, and if it's worth purchasing.

What is the price of the Killer Serial Creep party pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The Killer Serial Creep Party Pack is priced at 1,600 Call of Duty Points (CP), which roughly costs $15 if you are going to top up the full amount. It's a relatively cheaper buy compared to the 2,400-CP standard packs released in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

You can buy the party pack in the in-game store of either game once you've acquired enough CP. Here's the complete cash-CP conversion in Call of Duty for your reference:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

What's included in the Killer Serial Creep party pack in MW3 and Warzone?

Rave skin for Swagger (Image via Activision)

The new pack's inclusions are similar to the contents of a standard bundle in MW3 and Warzone, which includes an Operator skin, two weapon blueprints, and a couple of cosmetic items. From the name itself, you can tell that the items in this bundle feature a dark and creepy aesthetic.

Check the full list of inclusions below:

"Rave" Swagger Operator skin

"Unmarked Grave" BP50 Weapon Blueprint

"The Voices..The Voices!" Longbow Weapon Blueprint

"Sharp Kiss" Large Decal

"Hollow" Weapon Sticker

"Husk" Weapon Charm

Is the Killer Serial Creep party pack in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

The new party pack is worth your money especially if you like to play the games with your friends. Equipping the skin grants you and your party an XP bonus when queueing together.

However, solo players can still find this purchase worth it if they like the creepy aesthetic it offers. You get the same inclusions as the standard pack for a cheaper price of 1,600 CP.

