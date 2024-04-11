Stoney Sloth Tracer Bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's, included, and more

The Stoney Sloth Tracer Bundle in MW3 and Warzone is a premium Operator bundle. Its highlight is the Feelin' Slothy Operator skin, which comes with a unique finishing move called Kneecaps and Brainpans. But that's not all; this collection includes a plethora of cosmetics such as Weapon Blueprints, Decals, Weapon Charm, Emblem, and more.

This article will offer a closer look at the Stoney Sloth Tracer Bundle in MW3 and Warzone, including its price, items, and more.

Stoney Sloth Tracer Bundle price in MW3 and Warzone

Feelin' Slothy Operator Skin (Image via AustinSixx6/YouTube/Activision)

The Stoney Sloth Tracer Bundle in MW3 and Warzone is available for 2,400 CP (Call of Duty Points), equivalent to $20 in real-world currency. To acquire this bundle, navigate to the in-game store of your preferred game and look for it in the Featured section. If you don't see it right away, scroll down.

If your COD Points balance is insufficient, you will be required to acquire additional points from your platform's official store, such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation Store, or Xbox Store.

This currency usually comes in packs, and here's what you need to spend to get a certain number of COD Points :

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

If your Call of Duty account shows a zero balance and you want to get the bundle, you will be required to buy the $19.99 pack. This includes 2,000 COD Points and an additional 400 points as a bonus, granting a total of 2,400 COD Points. This amount is just enough to acquire the Starforged Tracker Pack in Warzone and MW3.

What is included in the Stoney Sloth Tracer Bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Toke N' Smoke Weapon Blueprint (Image via AustinSixx6/YouTube/Activision)

The Stoney Sloth Tracer Bundle in MW3 and Warzone comes with a total of eight items:

"Feelin' Slothy" Operator skin

"High Hitter" WSP Swarm weapon blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Blazed Tracers, Death Effect: Ding Dong You're Bonged Dismemberment)

"Toke N' Smoke" XRK Stalker weapon blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Blazed Tracers, Death Effect: Ding Dong You're Bonged Dismemberment)

"Leafy Greens" Large decal

"Slow Rollin" weapon sticker

"Let 'Er Rip" weapon charm

"Slow and Unsteady" Emblem

"1 Hour" Double BattlePass XP Token

Is the Stoney Sloth Tracer Bundle in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

Collections in Call of Duty that provide distinctive appearances and effects are frequently sought-after by the gaming community. The Stoney Sloth Tracer Bundle is one of these packs, as its items come with outstanding design and visual effects, making it a purchase worth making. Moreover, the collection offers innovative tracers.

