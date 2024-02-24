BioRobotic bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

The BioRobotic bundle in MW3 and Warzone has been released amid issues in ranked play. Unlike the previous bundles that offered unique aesthetics and themes, this new cosmetic goes back to the original military-themed skins Call of Duty is known for. It contains an Operator skin, weapon blueprints, and several accessories.

Read on to learn more about the new BioRobotic bundle in MW3 and Warzone, including its price, pack inclusions, and if it's worth spending.

What is the price of the BioRobotic bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

You can get the BioRobotic bundle in MW3 and Warzone for 2,400 Call of Duty points (CP), which is similar to the price of prior releases during Season 2. Fortunately, you can use your extra CP for this purchase. If you're going to top up the entire amount, you can do so in Battle.net, PlayStation Store, or Xbox Store for $20.

Here's the full CP-cash conversion list in the stores mentioned:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

After getting the required CP, go to the Call of Duty store, find the bundle, and select the Purchase button to unlock. The bundle should be immediately available to both MW3 and Warzone.

What’s included in the BioRobotic bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

The BioRobotic skin features a biohazard-themed Operator skin, two weapon blueprints, and a couple of decals and stickers.

Here are the complete inclusions of the pack:

"Expo" Operator Skin

"Gaussian" DG-58 weapon blueprint

"Prosthesis" WSP Swarm weapon blueprint

"Feedback Loop" Large Decal

"Clockwork" Weapon Sticker

"Brain of Theseus" Weapon Charm

Strike Team Slot

Refined Aetherium Crystals

Is the BioRobotic skin bundle in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

The BioRobotic collection wasn't really something that stood out in the Season 2 skin bundle series. The Operator skin, in particular, lacks the flair and uniqueness that previous bundles had, and the weapon blueprints are underwhelming.

The decals, stickers, and charms were the redeeming factor for the bundle, but spending 2,400 CP for these cosmetics isn't ideal. There are plenty of 2,400 CP bundles currently available in the store, which you are better off purchasing.

