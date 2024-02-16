Aberration Ultra Skin bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

Season 2 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone has introduced many undead-inspired in-game cosmetics, including the Aberration Ultra Skin bundle. The highlight of the bundle is an Operator skin that features a colorful zombie aesthetic. Aside from the skin, players can also get several blueprints and weapon cosmetics from this bundle.

Here's everything you need to know about the bundle, including its price, inclusions, and if it's worth purchasing.

What is the price of the Aberration Ultra Skin bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

For 2,400 Call of Duty points (CP), players can get their hands on the new Aberration Ultra Skin bundle in MW3 and Warzone. It's approximately $20 if you are going to top up the full CP amount. However, you can also use your extra CP from previous purchases or top up the remaining amount in case you don't have enough.

Here's the CP-to-cash conversion if you're planning to purchase CP from Battle.net, Xbox Game Store, and PlayStation Store:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

What’s included in the Aberration Ultra Skin bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Players can get seven in-game cosmetics and MW3 weapon blueprints from this bundle. Here are all the inclusions:

"Truffle" Operator Skin

Operator Skin "Agaric" weapon blueprint (TAQ Evolvere)

weapon blueprint (TAQ Evolvere) "Mycelium" weapon blueprint (TYR)

weapon blueprint (TYR) "Corpse Bloom" Large Decal

Large Decal "Shimmering Heart" Sticker

Sticker "Metamorphosis" Charm

Charm One-hour Double Weapon XP consumable

Is the Aberration Ultra Skin bundle in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

Players have been anticipating the Aberration Ultra Skin bundle since it was teased in the Season 2 promotion. The Operator skin itself is unique, with its undead and colorful aesthetic. However, it does not come with a new finishing move, and the weapon camos are underwhelming. The bundle also has no animated camos and emblems, which could have made it worthy of purchase.

Needless to say, if the Operator skin fits your preferred style, then it could be enough reason to buy the bundle.

