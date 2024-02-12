Cupid's Arrow Tracer Pack in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and is it worth it

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Call of Duty has released Cupid's Arrow Tracer Pack in Warzone and MW3. The bundle includes several love-themed cosmetics in a red hue, including an operator skin. While this hasn't been revealed in the Season 2 teasers, Call of Duty has always launched exclusive skins for the love month.

This article will give you a detailed look at the new Cupid's Arrow bundle in Warzone and MW3, including its price, inclusions, and whether the bundle is worth purchasing.

What is the price of Cupid's Arrow Tracer Pack in Warzone and MW3?

You can buy the Cupid's Arrow Tracer Pack for 2,400 Call of Duty points (CP), which is around $ 20 if you're going to top up the total amount. However, you can use your extra CP if you have managed to save some from previous purchases.

If you are going to top up CP on Modern Warfare 3, you can do so by heading to official platform sites like Battle.net, Xbox Store, and PlayStation Store.

Here is the complete list of the cash-to-CP conversion in Call of Duty:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

After obtaining enough points, go to the Call of Duty store, look for the bundle, and purchase it.

What’s included in Cupid's Arrow Tracer Pack?

The Cupid's Arrow Tracer Pack contains six items, including an operator skin, two weapon blueprints, two cosmetic items, and a double weapon XP. Here are the items in the pack, which are all in red:

"Casanova" Operator skin

Operator skin "Eros" Crossbow weapon blueprint

Crossbow weapon blueprint "Embers" HRM-9 weapon blueprint

HRM-9 weapon blueprint "No Scope Love" large decal

large decal "One Shot, Two Hearts" sticker

sticker 1 Hr Double Weapon XP

These items will be immediately available once you make the purchase.

Is Cupid's Arrow Tracer Pack in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone worth buying?

For 2400 CP, the new tracer pack features various items in bright red and pink hues. It also includes configured weapon blueprints with red tracers. Unfortunately, this isn't really as unique as players would likely want it to be.

The new bundle is similar to the one released last year during the love month in MW2. However, if your preferences align with the bundle's design, then it may be worth getting your hands on.

