RAM-7 is the "absolute meta" in Warzone Season 2

A new RAM-7 meta loadout has emerged in Call of Duty Warzone Season 2. Even after the weapon's damage output has been reduced, it is easily one of the strongest Assault Rifles (ARs) in the current patch and can be used to engage in medium and long-range gunfights. However, it can reach its full potential only when equipped with a proper build and a suitable class setup.

Warzone’s RAM-7 currently stands at the top, with only the MTZ 762 being able to compete with it due to its high damage profile. It also features higher damage per magazine than the BP50 throughout all the ranges. Thus, it's best to take advantage of this RAM-7 meta loadout and dominate both casual and ranked battlefields with it in your loadout.

This article will highlight the RAM-7 meta loadout for Warzone Season 2.

Best RAM-7 meta loadout in Warzone

To enjoy the unparalleled strength of the RAM-7 meta loadout, you will need to utilize the following recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Casus Brake

Casus Brake Barrel: Cronen Headwind Long

Cronen Headwind Long Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 60 Round Drum

60 Round Drum Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

This entire weapon build is engineered to make the RAM-7 a viable option for long-range skirmishes after the Warzone Season 2 update was deployed.

The Casus Brake muzzle increases horizontal recoil control, and firing aim stability.

The Cronen Headwind Long barrel increases bullet velocity, bullet range, aiming idle sway, and firing aim stability.

The Bruen Heavy Support Grip underbarrel increases gun kick control, aiming idle sway, horizontal recoil, and firing aim stability.

The 60-round extended drum magazine makes it easier for you to take spam bullets and participate in gunfights longer without needing to reload every few seconds.

The HVS 3.4 Pad stock increases gun kick control and overall recoil control to make it more user-friendly.

Best RAM-7 class setup and Perks in Warzone Season 2

You can utilize the following class setup to make the most out of the RAM-7 meta loadout in Warzone.

Perk Package

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Thermite

Double Time and Resolute perks are crucial for this build as it needs any extra movement boost possible. The first will increase your ability to run for a longer time and the next will provide you with an extra boost whenever under enemy gunfire.

The Tempered perk comes in handy when trying to reset, as it enables you to fully replenish your armor with just two plates. The Sleight of Hands reduces the time it takes to reload your guns and helps you rejoin the battle quickly.

How to unlock RAM-7 in Warzone Season 2

You can easily unlock the RAM-7 Assault Rifle by completing the required Armory Challenges. Once you complete the objectives, you can equip it in loadouts from the “Weapons” tab.

Best secondary to RAM-7 in Warzone Season 2

This RAM-7 meta loadout is built for long-range gunfights, so it's best to use it alongside close-range weapons, like in the best RAM-9 Warzone loadout, or even Shotguns.

