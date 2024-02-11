Best assault rifle tier list in Warzone (Season 2)

Warzone Season 2 is here, and with it, a new meta is imminent. That said, staying updated with the best possible assault rifles and their possible loadouts will help you stay ahead of the curve. If you want to maximize your gains and win more matches than your peers, understanding the meta weapons will help you stay a step ahead of your enemies.

This tier list discusses the best possible assault rifles in Warzone Season 2 and all other associated details.

Tier list of all assault rifles in Warzone (Season 2)

Our tier list will divide the maps into four categories:

S tier : The S tier represents the best weapons in the current meta of the game. They are ahead of the curve and will dominate in every match. They are at the top of their classes, and with adept skill in using them, you are guaranteed to win quite a high percentage of your encounters.

S tier

SVA 545 RAM-7

The SVA 545 and RAM-7 are the only weapons that outclass all other weapons in the assault rifle category. Their performance exceeds all expectations, and even without the perfect build, they can shred through enemy squads.

These two ARs will dominate the meta this Season and should help you climb up the Ranked Resurgence ladder quickly.

A tier

Holger 556 BP50 FR Avancer Chimera

As mentioned, A-tier weapons are the second-best in class for Warzone Season 2. Picking these weapons will guarantee wins in most of your encounters. However, make subtle adjustments to each of these four weapons to suit your given playstyle.

The BP50 assault rifle is the latest addition to Warzone's incredible arsenal, instantaneously creeping up the power ladder. Using any of these four weapons should help you win your matchups.

B tier

Razorback DG-58 FR 5.56 MTZ 556 MCW M13B TR-76 Geist M13C ISO Hemlock Kastov 545 STB 556 M4 Lachman 556 Kastov 762

While not the best in their class, this extensive list of B-tier weapons will do the job and provide you with ample firepower. Pair these rifles with the right attachments, and you have a powerhouse in your hands.

C tier

Kastov-74u

The Kastov-74u isn't the greatest weapon in its class. To make it effective, you must handpick the best possible attachments.

D tier

M16

The M16, unfortunately, is the weakest weapon in the entire assault rifle class in Warzone Season 2. This season, it has fallen entirely out of the meta. You are better off picking any other weapon from this class.

