Best COR-45 loadout in Warzone: attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The release of Warzone Season 1 saw the introduction of several weapons from its multiplayer counterpart, Modern Warfare 3, such as the COR-45. This pistol has undoubtedly proved to be one of the best sidearms available in the game, capable of shredding down enemies in a split second.

This article will cover all the basics associated with this pistol in WZ and a detailed brief on the best attachments you can pair with it.

Best COR-45 loadout attachments in Warzone

Best COR-45 Loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube.com/@tcTekk)

The goal of this loadout is to reduce this sidearm's erratic recoil, which is an unfortunate drawback to the XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit. Here's a list of some of the best attachments:

Recommended build

Muzzle: DZS Open Comp

DZS Open Comp Optic: NYDAR Model 2023

NYDAR Model 2023 Stock: XRK Dynamic Precision Stock

XRK Dynamic Precision Stock Magazine: 40 Round Drum Magazine

40 Round Drum Magazine Aftermarket Parts: XRK IP- V2 Conversion Kit

The DZS Open Comp will significantly reduce the weapon's horizontal and vertical recoil.

Our choice of optic for this sidearm is the NYDAR Model 2023. However, the choice of optics is quite subjective, so we urge you to try different optics and choose what feels best to your taste.

The XRK Dynamic Stock will increase your handling experience and give you better control over the weapon's kickback.

The XRK IP- V2 Conversion Kit will increase the weapon's fire rate and bullet velocity while enabling Tactical Stance for the gun.

Lastly, the 40-round Drum Magazine is self-explanatory. It is a great addition to your kit, allowing you to sustain for longer durations in gunfights without reloading.

Best COR-45 class setup and perks

Perk Package

Perk 1: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Equipment

Tactical Equipment: Stim

Stim Lethal Equipment: Frag Grenade

How to unlock COR-45 in Warzone

This handy sidearm is available to all WZ players by default. Players can find this weapon in their armory, where they can customize it as per their preference. However, to unlock the XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit, players must upgrade this weapon to the maximum, i.e., Level 21.

Best secondary to COR-45 in Warzone

This pistol is quite versatile in all scenarios, allowing you to mix and match it with different weapon classes, such as Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, and Sniper Rifles.

We recommend pairing this weapon with a Sniper Rifle, such as the KVD Enforcer or KV Inhibitor.

For more Warzone news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.