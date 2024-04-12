How to unlock Rebirth Island Mastery Reward in Warzone

Warzone has released a brand-new Rebirth Island Mastery Reward. Exclusive to completing challenges in Warzone's Rebirth Island, players will be able to redeem a cosmetic item for completing the Mastery Challenges associated with the map. This new mastery reward features a Rebirth-themed Parachute, which will have universal applicability for all Operators.

This article explores all the avenues and secret challenges through which you can get your hands on the Rebirth Island Mastery Reward.

How to get Rebirth Island Mastery Reward in Warzone

The Rebirth Island Mastery Reward in Warzone can be unlocked by completing a set of seven secret challenges in the game. To maintain progress across these challenges, it is imperative that players perform them within Rebirth Island exclusively.

Here is a list of all the challenges that you must complete to get your hands on the unique Rebirth-themed Parachute skin and other rewards:

Complete 50 Contracts in Warzone's Rebirth Island

Open 250 Containers anywhere across Rebirth Island

Perform 25 Squad Assemble while playing Rebirth Island

Affect 100 Squadmates with Squad Rage

Drive a vehicle in 25 different matches exclusively in Rebirth Island

Have three UAV Towers active at the same time

Unlock the DG-56 Secret Blueprint in Warzone

After completing all seven of these secret challenges, you will be eligible to unlock the Rebirth-themed Parachute skin Mastery Reward in Warzone.

Along with this cosmetic reward, you will also get access to numerous other accolades, such as vehicle skins, calling cards, charms, and many more. The Rebirth-themed Parachute will be the final reward for completing these challenges.

Here is a list of all the rewards you will accumulate as you complete the Rebirth Island Mastery Reward challenges:

Affect 100 Squadmates with Squad Rage: "Blood in the Water" Weapon Sticker Have 3 UAV Towers active at the same time: "Missing Home Weapon" Sticker Perform 25 Squad Assemble while playing Rebirth Island: "The Tower" Emblem Drive a vehicle in 25 different matches exclusively in Rebirth Island: "Ominous Runner" Vehicle skin for the ATV Open 250 Containers anywhere across Rebirth Island: "Fire Below" Loading Screen Background Complete 50 Contracts in Warzone's Rebirth Island: "It's his first day" Weapon Charm

That's all there is to know about the Rebirth Island Mastery Reward and its associated challenges.

