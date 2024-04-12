How to unlock Rebirth Island Mastery Reward in Warzone

Warzone has released a brand-new Rebirth Island Mastery Reward. Exclusive to completing challenges in Warzone's Rebirth Island, players will be able to redeem a cosmetic item for completing the Mastery Challenges associated with the map. This new mastery reward features a Rebirth-themed Parachute, which will have universal applicability for all Operators.
This article explores all the avenues and secret challenges through which you can get your hands on the Rebirth Island Mastery Reward.
How to get Rebirth Island Mastery Reward in Warzone
The Rebirth Island Mastery Reward in Warzone can be unlocked by completing a set of seven secret challenges in the game. To maintain progress across these challenges, it is imperative that players perform them within Rebirth Island exclusively.
Here is a list of all the challenges that you must complete to get your hands on the unique Rebirth-themed Parachute skin and other rewards:
- Complete 50 Contracts in Warzone's Rebirth Island
- Open 250 Containers anywhere across Rebirth Island
- Perform 25 Squad Assemble while playing Rebirth Island
- Affect 100 Squadmates with Squad Rage
- Drive a vehicle in 25 different matches exclusively in Rebirth Island
- Have three UAV Towers active at the same time
- Unlock the DG-56 Secret Blueprint in Warzone
After completing all seven of these secret challenges, you will be eligible to unlock the Rebirth-themed Parachute skin Mastery Reward in Warzone.
Along with this cosmetic reward, you will also get access to numerous other accolades, such as vehicle skins, calling cards, charms, and many more. The Rebirth-themed Parachute will be the final reward for completing these challenges.
Here is a list of all the rewards you will accumulate as you complete the Rebirth Island Mastery Reward challenges:
- Affect 100 Squadmates with Squad Rage: "Blood in the Water" Weapon Sticker
- Have 3 UAV Towers active at the same time: "Missing Home Weapon" Sticker
- Perform 25 Squad Assemble while playing Rebirth Island: "The Tower" Emblem
- Drive a vehicle in 25 different matches exclusively in Rebirth Island: "Ominous Runner" Vehicle skin for the ATV
- Open 250 Containers anywhere across Rebirth Island: "Fire Below" Loading Screen Background
- Complete 50 Contracts in Warzone's Rebirth Island: "It's his first day" Weapon Charm
That's all there is to know about the Rebirth Island Mastery Reward and its associated challenges.
For more COD news and guides, check these links below:
- BP50 Loadout
- 5 best meta weapon loadouts
- SOA Subverter loadout
- Best weapon loadout for Zombies
- Nova 6 Pro Pack in MW3 and Warzone
- Rebirth Infil Strikes in WZ Season 3