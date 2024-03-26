What to expect from new Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3

Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3 is all set to make a comeback. A wave of new official posts has confirmed that Rebirth Island, in all its glory, will return to Warzone on April 3, 2024. COD Fans have innumerable memories attached to this tiny map, and the news of it sunsetting in the previous generation of Warzone was undoubtedly a major bummer for most players.

However, the news of Rebirth's return to Warzone has sparked the interest of veterans, and players are getting geared up to drop into the map's hot alleys very soon.

What can we expect from new Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3?

The new Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3 will primarily see a quality-of-life update in the new season. While a lot of information is still under wraps, the latest news does indicate that a brand-new swimming feature will be added to the map, allowing players to opt for unconventional means of map rotation. The addition of swimming will open up new avenues for players to consider, paving the way for crafting methods to potentially outplay enemies.

Other than swimming, fans can expect a whole wave of new POI (Point Of Interest) changes to be incorporated for Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3. While official images have not yet been disclosed, fans are excited to witness their favorite map receive a makeover in the latest season.

Furthermore, various sources have indicated that special limited-time events are planned for old Resurgence maps, such as Rebirth Island, Fortune's Keep, and even Urzikstan. We are yet to uncover the surprises stored for Warzone Season 3, but we speculate that Activision has something planned up their sleeves for Rebirth's grand reveal.

Fans are excited to drop into the tight alleys and close-quarter setup of Rebirth Island. The wave of nostalgia is at an all-time high, and we definitely expect Warzone's player count to shoot up in the upcoming days. The combat experience and the thrill offered in Rebirth have been claimed to be second to none, making it one of the most sought-after map additions in MW3 Warzone.

Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3: Release date and time for all regions

As per official sources, Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3 will see its global launch on April 3, 2024, at 9 am PT. Here is a list of the release date and time for the update sequence across all regions:

Pacific Time (PT): April 3, 2024, at 9 am

April 3, 2024, at 9 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): April 3, 2024, at 5 pm

April 3, 2024, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): April 3, 2024, at 6 pm

April 3, 2024, at 6 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): April 3, 2024, at 10:30 pm

April 3, 2024, at 10:30 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): April 4, 2024, at 2 am

April 4, 2024, at 2 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): April 4, 2024, at 4 am

April 4, 2024, at 4 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): April 4, 2024, at 6 am

