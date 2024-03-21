5 best Assault Rifles to use in Warzone Mobile

If you are ready to grind Warzone Mobile, you should get your hands on the five best Assault Rifles in the game. Being aware of the meta will allow you to stay ahead of the curve, providing you a distinct edge over other players. Warzone Mobile debuted on March 21, 2024, and if you plan on reaching the greatest heights in the game, you should be well-equipped.

This article will rank the five best Assault Rifles you can use to dominate your games in Warzone Mobile. For a detailed brief, read below.

5 best Assault Rifles in Warzone Mobile

Here is a list of the best Assault Rifles in Warzone Mobile that you can use to improve your performance in the game:

1) Holger 556

Holger 556 (Image via Activision)

The Holger 556 reigns supreme in the current meta of Warzone Mobile. It excels at providing the best of all worlds. With great time-to-kill scores and low recoil, it is one of the best weapon picks for versatile gameplay.

If you haven't picked it up already, you should get a hold of this weapon in your very next game.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: CHRIOS-6 Match Barrel

CHRIOS-6 Match Barrel Muzzles: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle Optics: Corio Eagle-eye 2.5x scope

Corio Eagle-eye 2.5x scope Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop Rear Grip: MORN-20 Grip

2) RAM-7

RAM-7 (Image via Activision)

Similar to its PC counterpart, the RAM-7 has a dominant presence in the battleground of Warzone Mobile. Ever since its release, the weapon has seen an overwhelmingly positive response from the community, and its stats are simply through the roof.

The RAM-7 excels at close-quarter combat, but you can still make it work for medium-range gunfights. However, we urge you to improve your positioning instead of taking long-distance engagements with this weapon.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Casus Brake

Casus Brake Barrel: Cronen Headwind Long

Cronen Headwind Long Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 60 Round Drum

60 Round Drum Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

3) MTZ-556

MTZ-556 (Image via Activision)

Imported from the arsenal of Modern Warfare 3, the MTZ-556 is a solid pick for beginner players. It features extremely low recoil and a great steady fire rate. If you are new to the game, you should definitely get your hands on this weapon simply because of how easy it is to use.

The MTZ-556 is swiftly rising in popularity, and it will undoubtedly prove itself to be part of numerous meta loadouts in the Warzone Mobile's first season. Our recommended loadout tunes this weapon to have close to no recoil and focuses on improving its effective range.

Recommended loadout:

Rear Grip : BRUEN TR-24 Assault Rear Grip

: BRUEN TR-24 Assault Rear Grip Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Barrel: MTZ Drifter Heavy Long Barrel

MTZ Drifter Heavy Long Barrel Muzzle : Harbinger D20 Muzzle

: Harbinger D20 Muzzle Magazine: 50-Round Drum Magazine

4) BP50

BP50 (Image via Activision)

The BP50 is quite strong in the current meta of Warzone Mobile. It has an erratic recoil, but its damage output and ridiculously high fire rate make it a menace on the battlefield.

Our recommended loadout is catered towards improving its effective range and keeping the recoil in check.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel : Lore 9 Heavy Barrel

: Lore 9 Heavy Barrel Muzzle : JAK BFB

: JAK BFB Underbarrel : BRUEN Heavy Support Grip

: BRUEN Heavy Support Grip Magazine : 45 Round Magazine

: 45 Round Magazine Optics: SZ Recharge DX

5) SVA 545

SVA 545 (Image via Activision)

The SVA 545 is a dominant force in Warzone Mobile. Carrying a similar presence in the mobile version of the game, if you're in the market for a hard-hitting, low time-to-kill Assault Rifle, the SVA 545 ranks amongst the five best Assault Rifles you can carry in the game. It has extremely low recoil and is a greta choice for both beginners and veterans.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: STV Precision Barrel

STV Precision Barrel Muzzles: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle Magazine : 60-round Magazine

: 60-round Magazine Optics: Corio Eagle-eye 2.5x scope

Corio Eagle-eye 2.5x scope Stock: MANE V6 Stock

That's all there is to know about the five best Assault Rifles to use in Warzone Mobile. For other WZM news and guides, check these links below:

