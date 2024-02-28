When does Verdansk and Rebirth Island release in Warzone Mobile? 

The wait is finally over. The release date for Verdansk and Rebirth Island in Warzone Mobile has officially been announced for March 21, 2024, putting an end to players' anticipation. Both maps from the original game are beloved by the community, and their addition to the mobile version has sparked excitement within the playerbase.

Verdansk and Rebirth Island in Warzone Mobile will be available alongside the game's global launch. In this article, we cover the launch date of Warzone Mobile, informing gamers when they can delve into both maps.

Verdansk and Rebirth Island release date in Warzone Mobile

Warzone Mobile gameplay (Image via Activision)

The release date for Verdansk and Rebirth Island is scheduled for March 21, 2024, as Activision has announced that Call of Duty: WZ Mobile will be available worldwide on this date for both iOS and Android devices.

From the day of the launch, both maps will be accessible to mobile gamers. Following its global release, players can level up their accounts and weapons across all connected platforms, including console, PC, and mobile.

Activision further informed that the game has surpassed 50 million pre-registrations to date. Players who registered for the upcoming title using the same Activision account as their PC or console will receive the Condemned Ghost Operator Skin and other free rewards as all the pre-registration milestones have been achieved.

Currently, Call of Duty: WZ Mobile is in the beta version and is available in select regions, including Malaysia, Germany, Chile, Norway, Sweden, and Australia. Its global launch is approaching, with less than a month remaining.

Activision offered Rebirth Island as a reward for achieving the global milestone of 45 million pre-registrations. While Verdansk has been available in the beta version, Rebirth Island will be introduced with the game's global launch.

Moreover, the developers have officially confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will have lobbies of 120 players, similar to other platforms. It will also feature the same game modes, such as Solo, Duos, Trios, and Quads for both Battle Royale and Resurgence.

That covers everything there is to know about the release date of Verdansk and Rebirth Island in WZ Mobile.

