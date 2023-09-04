How to claim Ghost "Condemned" operator in Warzone 2 and MW2 for free

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) recently received the massive Season 5 Reloaded update. The platform will reportedly receive a brand new cosmetic for the Ghost operator, the Condemned skin. It was initially announced to be a Warzone mobile exclusive item, but it seems that players will be able to access it in Activision’s multiplayer and battle royale titles.

Warzone mobile was announced as a part of the current Call of Duty HQ platform to form a trifecta with Warzone 2 and MW2. The player base could freely play any of the titles and utilize cross-progression to level up their accounts throughout the platform.

The publisher announced a list of different rewards to hype up the release of the mobile title with respect to the number of pre-registers in the respective app stores.

Let us take a closer look at the upcoming rewards associated with Warzone mobile for Warzone 2 and MW2.

Best way to claim Ghost Condemned skin for Warzone 2 and MW2

Activision has collaborated with multiple brands to bring new playable content with every update. Warzone Mobile is expected to bring together more players and increase the size of the community.

The new cross-platform features could help various players dive into the latest titles from the comfort of their phones or tablets and reap the rewards in the PC/Console versions.

Dataminers were reportedly able to find game files that highlighted the presence of the Condemned skin for the Ghost operator after the Season 5 Reloaded update. This would mean that the mobile variant would become available to the entire community if it is claimed from the supported devices. Here is how you can secure the upcoming skin for your account.

Go to the app store on your mobile device or tablet.

You need to search for “Warzone Mobile” and click on the required option to pre-register for the game.

When the game releases, you will need to log in with the same Activision account used for MW2 and Warzone 2.

This will ensure that you can obtain the Ghost Condemned skin on your mobile device and enable cross-progression for the platform.

It is important to note that the Condemned skin being available for both MW2 and the battle royale has not been officially confirmed at the time of writing this article. It is only a speculation as some enthusiasts dug into the current titles and found corresponding game files for the specific item.

The Condemned Ghost operator skin seems to be independent and not locked as a separate bundle. If this stands true even after Warzone Mobile releases, you could potentially gain the entire horde of rewards for free by simply pre-registering for the mobile battle royale. It is also important to remember that these rewards may be changed before the launch, as Activision holds the power of all decisions.

