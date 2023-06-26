Call of Duty Warzone Mobile enables 60 FPS on iOS devices; expected release date update

One of the biggest updates made to Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is now live on iOS, as players can experience 60 FPS gameplay once again on all compatible devices. The latest update has been confirmed by the community, who posted about the news on social media platforms. A few days ago, the developers announced plans to remove the 30 FPS cap on Android and iOS devices.

The latest update became available for download on June 25. While the game is yet to go global, the new change will benefit players who can access the limited beta. Higher FPS has been available on Android devices, and iPhone and iPad users can now share the same experience.

When was the 30 FPS cap implemented in Call of Duty Warzone Mobile?

Warzone Mobile News @PlayWZMobile : Warzone Mobile is currently testing a 30FPS cap on all devices to gather more data on performance. Call of Duty: WarzoneMobile is currently testing a 30FPS cap on all devices to gather more data on performance. Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile is currently testing a 30FPS cap on all devices to gather more data on performance. https://t.co/ZwMHy2Leuc

June 15 witnessed the beginning of Season 4 activities in Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. Around the same time, the developers announced they would implement a 30 FPS cap across all platforms to test certain features. This decision frustrated a large section of the community, although such developments are expected when a game is in its beta phase.

Warzone Mobile News @PlayWZMobile



Enjoy the 60 FPS Warzone Mobile iOS update is LIVE.Enjoy the 60 FPS Warzone Mobile iOS update is LIVE.Enjoy the 60 FPS ✨ https://t.co/wRaVgu6YX0

The next update came around a week later when a decision was made to lift the 30 FPS cap. However, players must update their game client to the latest version to play at 60 FPS. While this might have appeased many, there is more interesting news surrounding the potential global release.

When will Call of Duty Warzone Mobile release worldwide?

Warzone Mobile News @PlayWZMobile



Prepare for a new era of battle royale with the LAUNCH of Call of Duty : Warzone Mobile. Warzone Caldera shuts down on 21st Sep & the official blogpost says this.Prepare for anew eraof battle royale with the LAUNCH of Call of Duty: WarzoneMobile. Warzone Caldera shuts down on 21st Sep & the official blogpost says this.Prepare for a ✨ new era ✨ of battle royale with the LAUNCH of Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile. https://t.co/J8Wxbte9cJ

Activision has yet to state a new date for the game's global release. Season 4 witnessed the introduction of new content, but there hasn't been any information about the game being available in more regions.

In a recent blog post about the closure of Warzone Caldera, players are told to prepare for a new era of Battle Royale, which will be available on mobile. Warzone Caldera is expected to close on September 21, and Call of Duty Warzone Mobile may release on the same day. However, this information hasn't been confirmed, so readers are requested to take the news with a grain of salt.

