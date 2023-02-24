5 best graphics cards to play Fortnite at 60 FPS in 2023

Fortnite is one of the most popular video games on the planet. The game has many pop culture elements and draws audiences from all age groups. Epic Games earns billions from the title, making it one of the most profitable battle royales of all time.

Fortnite is quite well-optimized on PC. With a variety of graphics options to choose from, including upscaling, ray-tracing, and a built-in performance mode, it runs flawlessly on most gaming systems. However, gamers will have to spend some money behind a GPU to get a stable 60+ FPS in the battle royale.

The best graphics cards to play Fortnite at 60 FPS or more in FHD, QHD, and UHD resolutions are listed below.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT and other great graphics cards to play Fortnite at 1080p 60 FPS

1) AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT ($170)

The MSI Radeon RX 6500 XT Mech 2x (Image via EliteHubs)

AMD launched the 6500 XT for 1080p gaming with some compromises. The card is an entry-level option that competes directly against the RTX 3050. Although it can max out Fortnite in FHD, gamers need to tweak the settings to get a stable 60+ FPS experience in the game.

GPU Name RX 6500 XT Memory 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit Base clock 2,310 MHz Boost clock 2,815 MHz

The RX 6500 XT is one of the cheapest modern video cards for 1080p gaming. At just $170, it is a great choice for gamers on a budget.

2) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050 ($299)

The ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3050 (Image via ASUS)

The Geforce RTX 3050 is the spiritual successor to the very popular GTX 1650. It can handle most video games at 1080p without major performance issues. The same applies to Fortnite. Gamers can easily run the game at high framerates with the video card.

GPU Name RTX 3050 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock 1,365 MHz Boost clock 1,665 MHz

It is worth noting that the RTX 3050 will set gamers back by $300. At this price point, the RX 6600 is a better option for playing the game. However, Nvidia cards have some upsides, like unmatched ray tracing support and more robust software.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT ($299)

The ASUS ROG Strix RX 6650 XT (Image via ASUS)

The Radeon RX 6650 XT was launched as AMD's highest-end 1080p gaming card. The GPU competes against the RTX 3060 Ti. Although it is a bit slower than its Nvidia equivalent, the card can run Fortnite at a high framerate in 1080p resolution.

GPU Name RX 6650 XT Memory 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock 2,055 MHz Base clock 2,635 MHz

The RX 6650 XT has been massively discounted following the introduction of the RDNA 3 lineup. Currently, it can be picked up for as low as $299, which makes it a no-brainer in the $300 price bracket.

4) Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti ($409.99)

The Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC (Image via Amazon)

The RTX 3060 Ti is Nvidia's 1080p gaming champion. It was launched in late 2020 but still holds up well in competitive esports titles. The card can easily play Fortnite at 60+ FPS in 1080p without major compromises in visual quality.

GPU Name RTX 3060 Ti Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,410 MHz Boost clock 1,665 MHz

It is worth noting that the RTX 3060 Ti will set gamers back by over $400 these days. The card delivers top-notch performance, so users willing to spend the cash can opt for the GPU.

5) Nvidia RTX 3070 ($420)

The Geforce RTX 3070 FE graphics card (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 3070 is a 1440p gaming card. However, its capabilities in 1080p are unmatched. Each game can be maxed out on the card at the resolution without relying on upscaling technologies.

GPU Name RTX 3070 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,500 MHz Boost clock 1,725 MHz

The RTX 3070 can be bought at a solid price these days. Some lesser-known add-in card manufacturer models are selling it for as low as $420. In the used market, it can be purchased for around $300. Thus, this is the best option for gamers looking to build a high-end 1080p gaming rig for Fortnite.

Overall, Fortnite is not a very difficult game to run. However, in the highest settings, the game looks impeccable. Although one can get 60 FPS with nearly any entry-level graphics card, the ones listed above will allow for a decent experience.

