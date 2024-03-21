Warzone Mobile matchmaking error on Android devices: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Warzone Mobile matchmaking error on Android devices has been troubling players ever since the game's release. Call of Duty fans were left frustrated as the title's launch was met with an unexpected matchmaking error, rendering them unable to play it. On the bright side, there are some temporary fixes you can opt for to bypass this issue.

This article explores all potential causes for the Warzone Mobile matchmaking error on Android devices and lists some solutions you can use to get rid of the issue.

Possible causes for Warzone Mobile matchmaking error on Android devices

Expand Tweet

There is a huge possibility that the Warzone Mobile matchmaking error on Android devices is a server-side issue. Such problems oftentimes accompany the launch of a new game, and WZM is no different. However, with no official confirmation from Activision pointing towards the issue, there is always an off-chance that the problem might be client-sided.

In case you've got the matchmaking problem on your end, you can check out this list of fixes to bypass it.

Potential fixes for Warzone Mobile matchmaking error on Android devices

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the potential fixes for the Android matchmaking error on Warzone Mobile:

1) Restart the game

There's a possibility that your game client is malfunctioning on your Android device. If that's the case, simply restarting the game should do the trick. However, in case this doesn't work, you can also try rebooting your entire device.

Being a new title, there's always a chance for the game files to malfunction during the initial launch phase. This solution should bypass the matchmaking issue.

2) Re-download the game

If you decided to download the WZM APK file for your device, there's a chance that the downloaded game files got corrupted in the process.

Even if you downloaded the game from the Play Store, there's always the possibility of corrupted game files (in case your network got compromised or disrupted), leading to the Warzone Mobile matchmaking error on Android devices.

In such cases, simply erase the game from your phone and re-download it with a stable internet connection.

3) Disable your VPN

If you are in the habit of using a VPN for gaming, we urge you to disable it when you play Warzone Mobile.

While not confirmed, VPNs sometimes tend to cause network disruptions that hinder your connection while gaming. If you do have one on, disabling it will bypass the matchmaking issue.

In case none of these fixes help you overcome the Warzone Mobile matchmaking error on Android devices, you should raise a ticket on Activision's official website. Furthermore, stay tuned to its official channels to keep yourself updated about an official hotfix.

For more Warzone Mobile news and guides, check these links below:

When does Verdansk and Rebirth Island release in WZ Mobile? || WZ Mobile release date officially revealed || Is WZ Mobile free to play?