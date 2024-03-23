How to enable voice chat in Warzone Mobile

Voice Chat is a crucial feature in most online games and Warzone Mobile is no exception. This option allows for a smooth gameplay experience by enabling useful interactions among teammates or different players during the course of a match. Activision's newly released IP also has its own voice chat system.

This article will explain how players can enable voice chat in Warzone Mobile.

Enable voice chat in Warzone Mobile using simple steps

Players can easily use the voice chat feature to connect with their teammates better in any match. Those still finding it difficult to enable voice chat in Warzone Mobile should not worry anymore.

Voice chat options in Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

There's a very simple method that WZ Mobile players can use to turn on the voice chat option according to their personal preference. Below are several steps players must follow:

Open the Warzone Mobile app on your Android or iOS device. Choose the Settings menu from the top-right corner. Select the Social option from the drop-down menu. Go to the Voice tab. There will be multiple options to enable/disable voice chat.

As seen in the screenshot above, various options exist for turning on voice chat in Warzone Mobile. If players want it to stay enabled, they can toggle the "Auto-Join Voice Chat" option "ON". Plus, they can also select the "Party Only Voice Channel" or "Start each match with Push-to-Talk as Default" option.

Players who don't want their microphones to stay on can also mute themselves by default when connecting to a channel.

Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

Additionally, the Proximity Chat option is available on WZ Mobile. Interested players fond of interacting with nearby strangers during a game on the map can enable this feature. Basically, it helps to interact with enemy players to eliminate them or negotiate to work together to accomplish a common mission objective.

That's pretty much everything there is to know about voice chat in Warzone Mobile. Players can customize the various options to get the best experience.

