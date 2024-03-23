Does Warzone Mobile have Proximity Chat?

The Proximity Chat feature is quite popular in Warzone, and players must be wondering if it's present in the newly released Warzone Mobile. Proximity Chat is an interesting option for users playing Warzone on PC and consoles.

This article will discuss all that players must know about the presence of Proximity Chat on newly launched Warzone Mobile

Is Proximity Chat present in Warzone Mobile?

Yes, there is a Proximity Chat option in Warzone Mobile. The feature enables players present in the same lobby to communicate and interact with each other during an online match.

Proximity Chat option in Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

As explained by COD developers previously, players using Proximity Chat in Warzone can listen in on nearby enemy communications using this option. Additionally, they can hear the last words of their kills via Death Chat after a successful elimination.

For users still finding it difficult to turn on Proximity Chat in WZ Mobile, below are some crucial steps.

Open Warzone Mobile game on your Android or iOS device. Choose the 'Settings' menu from the top right corner. Select the 'Social' option from the drop-down menu. Move to the 'Voice' tab. Scroll to 'Proximity Chat' and select 'ON'.

In general, Proximity Chat is turned on by default in WZ Mobile upon downloading the game. If players don't want to use it or keep it disabled, they can turn it off.

Proximity Chat is just slightly different from the normal voice chat feature. It allows you to chat with a member of an opposing team/squad within a certain radius on the map. Proximity Chat in WZM uses the in-game communication system to enable all nearby players to hear each other through voice chat.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

During Warzone matches, players have found that they can make use of the Proximity Chat feature in several ways. Some have used it to establish a connection with other players, while others have employed it to pinpoint the location of enemy teams and gain an advantage in the ongoing BR match.

It will be interesting to see how WZ Mobile players make the best use of Proximity Chat going forward.

For more news, the latest guides, and future updates related to WZ Mobile, follow Sportskeeda.

How to squad up in WZ Mobile || How to install WZ Mobile on Android and iOS