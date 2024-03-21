How to squad up in Warzone Mobile

Warzone Mobile has finally launched for everyone. Notably, those fond of teaming up with other players will surely have a good time in-game as WZM gives various options to Squad up and enjoy online Battle Royale and Multiplayer matches together.

This article will discuss how players can squad up in Warzone Mobile on Android and iOS platforms.

Squad up in Warzone Mobile using simple steps

Warzone Mobile has three major modes: Battle Royale, Mobile Royale, and Multiplayer. In case they are looking to form a team to secure victory, the game features useful options for this exact purpose.

Warzone Mobile Game Mode menu (Image Via Activision)

Below are certain steps for players to follow to squad up in WZ Mobile.

Open WZ Mobile on your Android or iOS device.

In the main menu, navigate to the "Play" option. It will read Battle Royale.

Under the next menu, with different mode options, choose the Squad member limit ranging from a minimum of one to a maximum of four players.

After selecting the number of members, click on the Confirm button.

That's everything players need to do to enjoy a match with random users. Furthermore, they can always resort to the "Recent Players" section. It will help them to find random users who frequently joined them in previous games.

Moreover, players can join a "Party" or create their own Party before entering a new game. They can click on the "Find a Party" option to search for an active group of random users preparing for a match and join them.

